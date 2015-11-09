ROBHSNORPUS on November 19, 2019

This is just my third reviw here this year. A lot has change there in last 4 mos or so. Went from many 1oz's to pick from, to only 1/8 allowed to buy each day. This particularly irks me when I cannot find any Sativa larger than 1 gram. I'll take at face value (nort sure tho) that nobody in the IL industry is deliberately causing this "shortage" so they may profit after 1-1-20. I have recently inquired with Earthmed only about how IL medecinal patients will get thier meds after 1-1-20. They have not responded yet. Now for the failures: Parking, Bldg too small, Race track feeling inside with pay windows,etc. The lady that seems to run the Leafly buying is stressed out about something and shows it with shortness . Where the leafly Line is placed her window cannot see you. So I finally step forward to the window and finally get quick treatment. Anyone at this line should not be allowed to take over say 3 mins. If they need more time, they should leave the line and comeback.