4.8
10 reviews
Second time I used Leafly for pickup here works great.
Well, I like that the Leafly pickup line what is moving as it should. As per my last review oh, I had an issue with the Leafly line. There was a gentleman at the window what is playing with his money changing order asking about things he was at the window at least 15 minutes while I stood in line. His visit was very good although you were not busy. And I'm always very impressed by your employees. Everyone is so nice and always willing to help much appreciated.
I can’t say enough good things about Earthmed, their staff and bud tenders and Paula, the manager. For more than two years now I’ve been using earthmed.
The staff is always friendly. On my visit Jen helped me and was polite and professional
The team is full of Rockstars! Joe....Kim....Konrad... Love this venue.
Amazing people working there .
This is just my third reviw here this year. A lot has change there in last 4 mos or so. Went from many 1oz's to pick from, to only 1/8 allowed to buy each day. This particularly irks me when I cannot find any Sativa larger than 1 gram. I'll take at face value (nort sure tho) that nobody in the IL industry is deliberately causing this "shortage" so they may profit after 1-1-20. I have recently inquired with Earthmed only about how IL medecinal patients will get thier meds after 1-1-20. They have not responded yet. Now for the failures: Parking, Bldg too small, Race track feeling inside with pay windows,etc. The lady that seems to run the Leafly buying is stressed out about something and shows it with shortness . Where the leafly Line is placed her window cannot see you. So I finally step forward to the window and finally get quick treatment. Anyone at this line should not be allowed to take over say 3 mins. If they need more time, they should leave the line and comeback.
Ok, this is The 2nd time you've threatened to call the cops on me LMAO. All because you lie on your Products, on your menu you have higher % THC than the plant actually have. You Seem to not like Black Money, or Black People. Don't see any working for you, never have, and the way you treat me is appauling. Jack told me Not To Come Back because I disagreed with him, your wish is my command. You threaten to call police on me over a product that you sell that is no good. So I just waisted my money with Earthmed, Never Again. And I'd tell any Black Person Not to go there unless you like being treated like a 2nd class citizen. So you can buy something here, and even if it's no good, it's your own fault. Thanks Jack for helping me make my decision to NEVER SHOP WITH YOU AGAIN!
A very smooth process today. Placed order via Leafly. EarthMed not very busy as it is Sunday. Requested 2 but could only get an eighth. Will go back tomorrow for another eighth. Will play by the rules. As always, a very friendly staff!!
Great place, first time for me, they are very welcoming and explain everything great looking staff,very comfortable feeling oh and great selection too