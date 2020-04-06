Ohana Cannabis Co.-Formerly East Bay Therapeutics
291 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 65
Show All 42
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$140
Deals
Buy One Get One 30% OFF
Valid 3/29/2019 – 6/1/2020
Buy any item and get a second item at 30% OFF | Mix and match any items | Discount gets applied to an item of equal or lesser value | First time customers only
This deal only applies to first time customers
Buy One Get One 30% OFF
Valid 3/29/2019 – 6/1/2020
Buy any item and get a second item at 30% OFF | Mix and match any items | Discount gets applied to an item of equal or lesser value | First time customers only
This deal only applies to first time customers
All Products
Golden Tangie 3.5g | 3 Bros Grow
from 3 Bros Grow
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Superglue Ready to Roll 14g | Old Pal
from Old Pal
___
THC
___
CBD
$60½ ounce
$60½ ounce
Purple Punch Ready to Roll 14g | Old Pal
from Old Pal
___
THC
___
CBD
$60½ ounce
$60½ ounce
Bronana 3.5g | 3 Bros Grow
from 3 Bros Grow
___
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Lemon Cream
from Sherbinskis
___
THC
___
CBD
$65⅛ ounce
$65⅛ ounce
Orange Sativa 3.5g | Pacific Stone
from Pacific Stone
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
Blueberry Muffin 3.5g | Old Pal
from Old Pal
___
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
Gushers 3.5g | NUG
from NUG
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Premium Jack 3.5g | NUG
from NUG
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Strawberry Fruity Pebbles 3.5g | NUG
from NUG
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Lazy Lightning 3.5g | Good Brands
from Good Brands
___
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Wedding Cake 3.5g | Good Brands
from Good Brands
___
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
GMO 3.5g | Good Brands
from Good Brands
___
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Nigerian Lemon Fuel 3.5g | Sherbinskis
from Sherbinskis
___
THC
___
CBD
$65⅛ ounce
$65⅛ ounce
Chem 4 3.5g | Nug
from NUG
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Sunset Sherbet 3.5g | Pacific Stone
from Pacific Stone
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
Sundae Driver 3.5g| Nug
from NUG
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Purple Haze 3.5g | Old Pal
from Old Pal
___
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
Bro's Bread 3.5g | 3 Bros Grow
from 3 Bros Grow
24%
THC
0%
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Trident CBD 3.5g | Marley Natural
from Marley Natural
4%
THC
11%
CBD
Trident
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Strawberry Banana White Caviar .5g | Kaizen
from Kaizen Medicinals
___
THC
___
CBD
$25½ gram
$25½ gram
Chem Dawg Live Resin Caviar .5g | Kaizen
from Kaizen Medicinals
___
THC
___
CBD
$25½ gram
$25½ gram
Super Gorilla .5g Badder | Kaizen
from Kaizen Medicinals
___
THC
___
CBD
$25½ gram
$25½ gram
Dosi Lemonade Sauce 1 | Raw Garden
from Raw Garden
___
THC
___
CBD
$351 gram
$351 gram
Funk N Fire Live Resin Sauce 1g | Raw Garden
from Raw Garden
___
THC
___
CBD
$351 gram
$351 gram
Zkittles 1g Syringe | Pure
from Pure Vape
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 gram
$401 gram
Eel River Kush Live Resin 1g | Nug/Eel River
from NUG
___
THC
0%
CBD
$351 gram
$351 gram
Apple Jack Live Resin 1g | Nug
from NUG
___
THC
0%
CBD
$351 gram
$351 gram
Day Dreamer Live Resin 1g | Nug
from NUG
___
THC
0%
CBD
$351 gram
$351 gram
Lime Trainwreck Live Resin 1g | Nug
from NUG
___
THC
0%
CBD
$351 gram
$351 gram
Nuclear Kush Live Resin 1g | Nug
from NUG
___
THC
0%
CBD
$351 gram
$351 gram
ERO Kush Live Sause 1g | NUG
from NUG
___
THC
___
CBD
$351 gram
$351 gram
Honey 1:1 4oz | Honey Pot
from Honey Pot
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40each
$40each
Raspberry Hibiscus 100mg | Venice Cookie Co
from Venice Cookie Company
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
$20each
Sleepy Time Soft Gels 25mg 10ct | AbsoluteXtracts
from AbsoluteXtracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
$30each
Sleepy Time Soft Gels 25mg 30ct | AbsoluteXtracts
from AbsoluteXtracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$75each
$75each
Ease CBD Capsules 1350mg | Fiori
from Fiori
0mg
THC
1350mg
CBD
$75each
$75each
Sleepy Time Soft Gels 5mg 30ct | AbsoluteXtracts
from AbsoluteXtracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
$20each
Blue Raspberry CBD 250mg | Smokiez
from Smokiez Edibles
0mg
THC
250mg
CBD
$25each
$25each
Sour Blue Raspberry CBD 250mg | Smokiez
from Smokiez Edibles
0mg
THC
250mg
CBD
$25each
$25each
12345 ... 8