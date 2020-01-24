225 products
Three’s A Magic Number.
3 1g Joints for $18! Drop in while supplies last.
Applies to Recreational and Medical. Cannot be combined with other offers. Exclusions may apply.
All Products
[CGC] - CLEAN GREEN CERTIFIED
[CK] - CERTIFIED KIND
Astral Works [CGC]
from Prūf Cultivar
5.7%
THC
9.68%
CBD
Astral Works
Strain
Banana Fire Cookies
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Beach Wedding [CGC] *20% OFF*
from Prūf Cultivar
22.2%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Chem Sour Diesel *NEW*
from Applegate Valley Organics
20.37%
THC
0%
CBD
Corazon [CBD] [CGC] *40% OFF*
from Yerba Buena
0.64%
THC
14.93%
CBD
Coyote Cookies *20% OFF*
from LTRMN
27.3%
THC
0.18%
CBD
Creme D'Mint *NEW*
from Old Gold Gardens
22.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Dog Park [CGC]
from Prūf Cultivar
29.9%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Forest Park Purple [CGC] *NEW*
from Fox Hollow Flora
26.85%
THC
0%
CBD
Future #1
from 7 Points Oregon
26.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Future #1
Strain
Gorilla Berries
from Green Queen Farms
21.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Hawaiian *NEW*
from Atlas Farm
18.01%
THC
0%
CBD
Hawaiian
Strain
Hot Donna
from Fr33dom Farms
28.35%
THC
0%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake *40% OFF
from Gnome Grown Organics
19.56%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
Irish Cream *20% OFF*
from High Noon Cultivation Co.
22.73%
THC
0.05%
CBD
High Noon Irish Cream
Strain
Jet Fuel Acai #10 [CGC] *20% OFF
from Prūf Cultivar
20.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Key Lime Pie
from Green Queen Farms
18.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Key Lime Pie
Strain
Kobe OG
from Williams Wonder Farms
22.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Layer Cake
from Ideal Farms
31.1%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Lemon Dosi [CGC]
from Prūf Cultivar
22.6%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Lemon G
Strain
MAC 1
from Deschutes Growery
23.05%
THC
0%
CBD
MAC
Strain
Magic Melon
from Unknown Brand
21.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Magic Melon
Strain
Mars Rover [CGC]
from Prūf Cultivar
15.1%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Mountain Girl *$4 Gram Special*
from Pilot Farm
17.27%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
from Fr33dom Farms
32.13%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
Peppermint Agave [CGC]
from Prūf Cultivar
26.1%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Purple Terps
from Attis Farms
20.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Widow
from Fr33dom Farms
27.89%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Widow
Strain
Raspberry Parfait
from Rising Leaf Farms
18.68%
THC
0%
CBD
Samoas
from Unknown Brand
21.09%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Samoas
Strain
Sonic Screwdriver [CGC]
from Prūf Cultivar
16.7%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Sour Sage #11
from Gnome Grown Organics
21.42%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Strawberry Guava
from Deschutes Growery
26.25%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangie Biscotti [CGC]
from Prūf Cultivar
25.4%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Tangie Biscotti
Strain
Vineyard Select [CGC] [CK]
from Yerba Buena
19.84%
THC
0.07%
CBD
BHO - Animism #6 - Sugar Sauce
from White Label Extracts
58.8%
THC
0%
CBD
