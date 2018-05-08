JimIdontgiveadamn on July 13, 2019

This location has good buds and other products you'd expect to see in a decent dispensary. However they are over priced, the exact same products are available for half the cost at next dispensary you find in any direction. Store is small! Way too cramped and very uncomfortable space. had to move from one spot to the next and never knew where or what my budtender was doing or where he was. Lastly, the service is not professional. The words that come to mind to describe the people are stuck up, rude, unhelpful, annoyed, arrogant and disrespectful. I would rather quit smoking weed than give them my service again.