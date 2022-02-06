Fresh Delivery from Grown Rogue, now $98 an ounce!
Valid 12/9/2019 – 1/1/2020
Limited Time Only. Grown Rogue White Cookies, Mother's Milk, Triple Chocolate Chip and Guicy G now $98 for 1 oz.
Available through December or while supplies last. Some restrictions may apply.
Come here often?
Valid 4/20/2017 – 4/21/2027
Drop in and sign up for our loyalty program at checkout to get loads of exclusive deals and benefits!
Must provide email address and written consent to retain information.
Slam Dunk Deal!
Valid 9/29/2018 – 6/2/2022
Support our local Portland Trail Blazers by wearing your team gear into the shop on any home or away game and receive 10% off your order!
Cannot be combined with other discounts. Must show Blazer gear at check out.
Military Discount
Valid 4/20/2017 – 4/21/2027
We award Veteran's and active military personnel with 10% off their purchase, everyday! Present valid credentials at checkout.
Applies to Recreational and Medical. Cannot be combined with other offers. Exclusions may apply.
Senior Discount
Valid 8/1/2018 – 8/2/2118
Our 65+ senior customers can receive 10% off their purchase!
Cannot be combined with other offers. Exclusions may apply.