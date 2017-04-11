ultrapop on November 30, 2018

This place has a convenience like no other and a $6 gram ad campaign which brought me in! I got off the street car to check this place out, small quaint place but seems to be following a trend which i've noticed in some shops. The way they classify there flowers is "how do you want to feel"?! Kinda reminds me of the Frampton song "Must have been a dream I don't believe where I've been Come on, let's do it again Do you, you, feel like I do? (how'd ya feel?) Do you, you, feel like I do?" Now for the record, 51 years old and was being helped by a snowflake... I'm offended by the entire way shops are approaching this. Hmmm I know how I want to feel and i'm looking for specific things. Could it be they don't know so they smoke it and.......? Whip up, happy, sad, glad, spacey? Mine was "Cosmic" and to be honest really good for the $6 gram deal. Do yourself a favor and know what you want walking in the door, if not be prepared for whatever explanation they serve you for what your going to buy. This shop is a subsidiary of "Serra" or part of the company tree. Funny this is they both have the similar flower menu but Serra does the old school, India, sativa, Hybrid. Makes one think? We'll be back.