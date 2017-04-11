herbnaga
Love these guys! Knowledgeable and friendly. Will always go here.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.4
10 reviews
Love these guys! Knowledgeable and friendly. Will always go here.
We were helped by John (I think that’s his name, a very sweet, Santa-looking fellow) who was so helpful and nicely answered our questions and accepted my sarcasm. I love this location and appreciate the team.
really nasty buds for almost 40 bucks an eighth wish I would have better quality. I ask specific for something good and they sell me this crappy weed. don't but purple granddaddy.
Went in for the 20% off deal on the page here. They did not honor the deal. They gave me 10% off for being a repeat customer and ironically lost me as a future customer. Enjoy the $3 guys!
Love this place. Everyone is so chill and friendly and super helpful. Great weed selections and reasonable prices.
The selection is great. The people are sorta helpful. I’d shop here again.
This place has a convenience like no other and a $6 gram ad campaign which brought me in! I got off the street car to check this place out, small quaint place but seems to be following a trend which i've noticed in some shops. The way they classify there flowers is "how do you want to feel"?! Kinda reminds me of the Frampton song "Must have been a dream I don't believe where I've been Come on, let's do it again Do you, you, feel like I do? (how'd ya feel?) Do you, you, feel like I do?" Now for the record, 51 years old and was being helped by a snowflake... I'm offended by the entire way shops are approaching this. Hmmm I know how I want to feel and i'm looking for specific things. Could it be they don't know so they smoke it and.......? Whip up, happy, sad, glad, spacey? Mine was "Cosmic" and to be honest really good for the $6 gram deal. Do yourself a favor and know what you want walking in the door, if not be prepared for whatever explanation they serve you for what your going to buy. This shop is a subsidiary of "Serra" or part of the company tree. Funny this is they both have the similar flower menu but Serra does the old school, India, sativa, Hybrid. Makes one think? We'll be back.
Worst Dispensary in town save your money and go to somewhere locally owned and operated . Don't support big cannabis corps like these guys
Best customer service ever. Came into town from Seattle. Went above and beyond for me!!! Will return again.
I love this shop. I lucked out and moved right down the street from it lol. All the bud tenders are helpful and friendly. They have a great selection of high quality stuff! I haven't tried anything I haven't liked yet and pretty cheap considering the quality. Hope they never change!