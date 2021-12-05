Shop by category
Elevate 6010
A friendly, family owned recreational store located on Main Street in Trinidad, CO. Showcasing a beautiful selection of flower grown at our cultivation located in Pueblo, CO. Here at Elevate 6010, we offer the best prices around (tax already included), a fantastic selection of all of our products, and the best customer service in town. We carry a wide variety of brands including; Willie's Reserve, Dixie Elixirs, CODA, West Edison, Binske , Shift Cannabis, Rare Dankess, Natty Rems, 1906, The Flower Collective, The Greenery Hash Factory, Escape Artists, Leiffa, Kaviar, Dadirri, AiroPro, Apex Vape Cartridges, Nordic Goddess, Wranglers Relief, Mountain High Suckers, Fli, In the Flow, and Eureka.