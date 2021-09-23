I've found my new favorite. I love the friendly, knowledgeable staff and clean well lit shop. They also actually list THC percentage on every jar. I really appreciate that transparency. Annette and Jeremiah bagged my order and had it waiting for me in advance. They greeted me at the window by acknowledging my order before I even asked. The budtender also gave me a complimentary one hit for my dugout and said "I appreciate you!" with a sincere smile. These guys are as classy as they come and I couldn't recommend them more highly. And best of all, my favorite strain Sour Diesel was only $115 for an ounce at 23.85% level. Sweet! <3