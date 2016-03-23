Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Pre-order on our ecommerce platform on elevele.net (You will need to be a elevele patient).
First time patients receive up to $20 off of your first purchase at Elevele.
10% off for Disability (must provide proof of disability benefits).
10% off for Veteran's.
10% off for Senior's (65 and older).
*Rewards Program, Online Pre-orders, and & Express Pick-up
Discount applies to cannabis items only. Paraphernalia not included in discount. Only one discount valid per visit.