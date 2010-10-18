Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
The ladies that work there are very helpful and will get you what you need in a timely manner. The owner on the other hand is awful! On Veterans Day I asked if there was any Veteran discount and he told me I didn't rate! No I was not infantry, but my boots did hit the sand, I've touched more rounds and been in more IED situations than most. If you're a veteran I would seek other shops.
MasterPeace420
on September 18, 2015
I am currently a member with these guys. They have a good selection of products and great prices, especially on their concentrates. They also have decent member benefits.