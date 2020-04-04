93 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 24
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$175
Deals
Buy 2 select Wax or Shatter for $40!
Select wax and shatters qualify for 2/$40
Cannot be combined with any other deal. Available 7 days a week dependent on selection
Buy 2 select Wax or Shatter for $40!
Select wax and shatters qualify for 2/$40
Cannot be combined with any other deal. Available 7 days a week dependent on selection
All Products
Nerds
from Unknown Brand
15.9%
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Sher Breath
from Unknown Brand
24.11%
THC
___
CBD
$12.51 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Platinum Garlic
from Bloom County
___
THC
___
CBD
$15.51 g
In-store only
Glueball
from Unknown Brand
23.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Angry Hulk
from Unknown Brand
21%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Big Smooth
from Unknown Brand
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Big Smooth
Strain
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Cheese Train Haze
from Unknown Brand
22.6%
THC
0%
CBD
$12.51 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Cobra Lips
from Unknown Brand
26%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Crescendo
from Unknown Brand
20%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato Cake
from Unknown Brand
20.34%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
GG
from Unknown Brand
20.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$91 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Grease Monkey
from Bloom County
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Grease Monkey
Strain
$12.51 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Lilac Diesel
from Unknown Brand
19%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Mobb Boss
from Unknown Brand
20.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Mob Boss
Strain
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Mystery 98 #1
from Unknown Brand
0.5%
THC
12.82%
CBD
$91 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Tangie Power
from Unknown Brand
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangerine Power
Strain
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Fat Grams Live Resin/Wax/Shatter
from Fat Grams
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Glacier Live Resin / Wax / Shatter
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Dabaratus
from Bakked
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Dixie Mindset Cartridges
from Dixie Brands
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30½ g
In-store only
O.pen Vape Craft Reserve Cartridges
from O.Pen Vape
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$55½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
O.penVAPE Reserve Cartridges
from O.penVAPE
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Pax Live Resin Assorted Cartridges
from PAX
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$60½ g
In-store only
Spherex Disposable Vape Pens
from Spherex
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$35300 mg
In-store only
Spherex PAX Cartridges
from Spherex
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40½ g
In-store only
West Edison Shatter - Assorted Strains
from West Edison
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
West Edison Wax - Assorted Strains
from West Edison
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Stratos 1:1 Tincture Sativa
from Stratos
101.2mg
THC
113.8mg
CBD
Stratos 1:1 Tincture Hybrid
from Stratos
86.8%
THC
86.6%
CBD
Stratos 1:1 Tincture Indica
from Stratos
94mg
THC
101mg
CBD
1906 CHILL
from 1906 Chocolates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
1906 GO
from 1906 Chocolates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
1906 GO Coffee beans
from 1906 Chocolates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
1906 LOVE
from 1906 Chocolates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
1906 MIDNIGHT
from 1906 Chocolates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
20:1 Double Chocolate Cookies
from Sweet Grass
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$26each
In-store only
Altus 1:1 Gummies
from Altus
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$28each
In-store only
Altus 20:1 Gummies
from Altus
5mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$32each
In-store only
Altus Balance 1:1 CBD/ THC Tablet
from Altus
100mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Altus Daily 20:1 CBD/THC Tablet
from Altus
10mg
THC
200mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
123