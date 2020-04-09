156 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 109
Show All 52
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$233
Deals
Flower Power Friday--discounted top, middle and premium tier flower!
Valid until 2/12/2021
Fridays we have all of our top shelf strains on Sale! $7 grams, $25 8ths, $50 quarters, $100 halves & ounces for $200!
Deal for Fridays only. Cannot be combined or stacked with any other discounts or *Already Discounted* menu items.
Flower Power Friday--discounted top, middle and premium tier flower!
Valid until 2/12/2021
Fridays we have all of our top shelf strains on Sale! $7 grams, $25 8ths, $50 quarters, $100 halves & ounces for $200!
Deal for Fridays only. Cannot be combined or stacked with any other discounts or *Already Discounted* menu items.
All Products
CBDiscovery - Grease Monkey (H) - 1g Wax
from CBDiscovery
60.98%
THC
0%
CBD
Grease Monkey
Strain
$20.831 gram
$20.831 gram
CBDiscovery - Rude Saber (I/H) - 1g Sugar
from CBDiscovery
62.72%
THC
0%
CBD
Rude Saber
Strain
$20.831 gram
$20.831 gram
Angel // The Sauce (S-H) // 1g Live Resin Extract
from Angel
52.7%
THC
0%
CBD
The Sauce
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
Angel // Mob Boss (S-H) // 1g Live Resin Extract
from Angel
49.5%
THC
0.23%
CBD
Agent Orange
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
CBDiscovery - Blood Orange Tangie (H) - 1g Wax
from CBDiscovery
69.29%
THC
0%
CBD
Blood Orange Tangie
Strain
$20.831 gram
$20.831 gram
Angel // Agent Orange (S-H) // 1g Live Resin Extract
from Angel
47.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Agent Orange
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
CBDiscovery - Fire Berry (H) - 1g Wax
from CBDiscovery
65.21%
THC
0%
CBD
fire berry
Strain
$20.831 gram
$20.831 gram
Buddies - Dogwalker Cookies (H) - 1g LR Sauce
from Buddies Brand
59.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Dogwalker Cookies
Strain
$20.831 gram
$20.831 gram
Fat Pack - Sour Dawg (H) - 1.2g Wax
from Phat Dawg Pharms
68.16%
THC
0.22%
CBD
Sour Dawg
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
Higher Cultures - Secret Agent (S) - 1g LR Batter
from Higher Cultures
70.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Secret Agent
Strain
$29.171 gram
$29.171 gram
Buddies - Blueberry Muffin (I) - 1g LR Extract
from Buddies Brand
73.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Muffin
Strain
$20.831 gram
$20.831 gram
Buddies - Sour OG (H) - 1g LR Extract
from Buddies Brand
58.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour OG
Strain
$20.831 gram
$20.831 gram
Dr. Jolly's - Lemon Kush (H) - 1g Wax
from Dr. Jolly's
80.03%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Lemon Kush
Strain
$20.831 gram
$20.831 gram
Dr. Jolly's - Trainwreck (S) -1g Wax
from Dr. Jolly's
72.36%
THC
0%
CBD
Trainwreck
Strain
$20.831 gram
$20.831 gram
Dr. Jolly's - Chocolate Hashberry (I) - 1g Wax
from Dr. Jolly's
77.15%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Chocolate Hashberry
Strain
$20.831 gram
$20.831 gram
Buddies - Lemongrass (H) - 1g Live Resin Extract
from Buddies Brand
70.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemongrass
Strain
$20.831 gram
$20.831 gram
Emerald Extracts - Hindu (I-H) - 1g Wax
from Emerald Extracts
72.7%
THC
0.26%
CBD
Hindu Kush
Strain
$13.331 gram
$13.331 gram
Hush- Animal Mints (H) -1g Shatter
from HUSH
67.8%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Animal Mints
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
Buddies - AK-47 (S) - 1g LR Extract
from Buddies Brand
66.8%
THC
0%
CBD
AK-47
Strain
$20.831 gram
$20.831 gram
Fat Pack - Mac'n'More (H) - 1.2g Wax
from Phat Dawg
69.2%
THC
0.17%
CBD
Mac n More
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
Hush - Honeycomb (H) - 1.2g Wax
from HUSH
60.99%
THC
0.37%
CBD
honeycomb
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
Hush - Blue Alien (H) - 1.2g Wax
from HUSH
64.32%
THC
0.17%
CBD
Blue Alien
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
Buddies - Banner X Gorilla Berries (S) - 1g LR Extract
from Buddies Brand
65.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Bruce Banner
Strain
$20.831 gram
$20.831 gram
Hush - Lemon Sour Diesel (S) - 1g Shatter
from HUSH
73.4%
THC
0.2%
CBD
lemon sour diesel
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
Fat Pack - Lemon Sour D (Hybrid) - 1.2g Wax
from Phat Dawg Farms
66.59%
THC
0.02%
CBD
LSD
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
Fat Pack - Honeycomb (Hybrid) - 1.2g Wax
from Phat Dawg
60.9%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Honeycomb
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
***ALL PRICES PRE-TAX! +20% tax for RECREATIONAL***
from Eugreen Health Center
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Not Strain Specific
Strain
Dr. Jolly's - White Tahoe Cookies (I) - 1g Live Resin Extract
from Dr. Jolly's
75.84%
THC
0.01%
CBD
White Tahoe Cookies
Strain
$29.171 gram
$29.171 gram
*Tincture Drops - Magic Number- Candy Cane - (I)
from Magic Number
135.36mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Not strain Specific
Strain
$25each
$25each
OM Extracts - Chemdawg Sweet & Sour (CBD) - 1g (RSO)
from OM Extracts
43.9mg
THC
441.6mg
CBD
Chemdawg Sweet & Sour
Strain
$20.83each
$20.83each
Wana - Sour Strawberry Lemonade Gummies - 1:1
from Wana Brands
54.9mg
THC
49.5mg
CBD
Not Strain Specific
Strain
$20.83each
$20.83each
Honu Chocolate- Dark Chocolate Peppermint- 50mg
from Honu Inc.
47.86mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Not Strain Specific
Strain
$8.33each
$8.33each
Honu Chocolate - Orange Dreamsicles - 50mg
from Honu Inc.
47.79mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Not Strain Specific
Strain
$8.33each
$8.33each
Honu Chocolate - Strawberries & Cream - 50mg
from Honu Inc.
49.64mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Not Strain Specific
Strain
$8.33each
$8.33each
Periodic Edibles - Blue Dream (Active) - 50mg Caramel
from Periodic Edibles
50.1mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$12.5each
$12.5each
Wyld CBD - 25 mg Blood Orange Sparkling Water - 12 fl oz
from Wyld CBD
0mg
THC
25mg
CBD
Not strain specific
Strain
$3.33each
$3.33each
Titans Kind - Sunset Sherbert (H) Grape Chews - 50mg
from Titans Kind
49.94mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Sunset Sherbert
Strain
$16.67each
$16.67each
Titans Kind - Cascade Lemonade (S) Watermelon Chews - 50mg
from Titans Kind
52.67mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Cascade Lemonade
Strain
$16.67each
$16.67each
Honu Chocolates - Chocolate Turtles - 50mg
from Honu Inc.
52mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Not Strain Specific
Strain
$8.33each
$8.33each
Honu Chocolate - Cookies & Cream - 50mg
from Honu Inc.
45.51mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Not Strain Specific
Strain
$8.33each
$8.33each
1234