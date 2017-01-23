blacklighter on January 8, 2019

I use to really like this place, but recently I feel like it's gone down hill. Some of their bottom bucket nugs are stems and desperation nugs. While normally I wouldn't complain about that for the price, they use to be so much better than that. Also now you have to be careful of false advertising. My boyfriend saw they had ten dollar dabs so he decided to walk through the gross weather to see. When he got there he didn't see them, and asked if they were sold out. When he asked about them, they told him that they were only for people who donated a blanket. Why they didn't state that on the actual dabs in the menu I don't know. However it would have been great to know, we have plenty of blankets to give! A simple sentence under the dabs that required the blankets was all they needed to not lose business and a donation. Instead they have a customer who leaves empty handed, unhappy, and shitty for not having something to donate. There's so many dispensaries now that he ended up leaving to buy somewhere else. However it's little things like that that can really make or break a customers day and make a dispensary lose business. . I hope they consider being more transparent with their menu and deals, otherwise you're just asking for more upset customers.