Miaganja
Get home weed all sticks seeds, shake with 4 or 5 buds. Waste half oz. Very frustrating.
One secret formula for success: Hide the purchased product until cash is exchanged, then quickly, and with eye contact, hand the customer his weed, er, HALF of his weed... and hope he won’t break eye contact since you’re so great..! And hope not to get called out!
I told the bartender I usually smoke concentrates but I wanted some strong flower she sold me 14% thc flower. the shelf says 23% my sticker says 14% either one is not strong. it's funny how you put the sticker on the container and its after I pay and the thc is lower than what it says on the shelf. Wasted my money on a half ounce.
Beautiful
Howdy jimmyinspazZz here, I would call myself a regular at Eugreen on Willamette St in downtown Eugene. This is not my review of the establishment itself for that in proper is too long-winded for my simple acknowledgement of the second shift lady manager. To be more specific the really pretty gal with dark hair who has been around the longest-ish out of the current posse of budtenders at that location. Apologies for my memory loss (comes with the territory) of your name my dear, but you are fabulous!! I appreciate that even though you are in the final stretch of the night with stuff to do after a long day of serving stoners and assholes, but never both at the same time because we know that a stoner could never be an ass =) Oxymoron?? Did someone say my name?? I digress, thank you for taking the time to talk cannabis with me and being a friendly face. Always kind, always passionate and one of the main poignant reasons jimmyinspazZz makes Eugreen Health Center part of my dispensary hop. You go girl, hook her up with a raise =) Can you imagine how long the full Eugreen review is? Just wait, peace
Eugreen, what can I say.. mad love for being the best deals in town and having em. Love not being lied to to get me in the door. If you're looking for killer prices for good bud look no further. Always friendly, sometimes busy but BY FAR best bud for your buck. Keep it real, Eugreen
I didn't know you were allowed to sell seeded weed. I bought a zip on 420 and appx. 6 grams of it are moderately to heavily seeded...Thanks...
best staff, best buds, and best prices.
Went in not really knowing what I was looking for but Noah helped me out! Very kind and knowledgeable. Will for sure be a repeat customer whenever I’m in town.
I use to really like this place, but recently I feel like it's gone down hill. Some of their bottom bucket nugs are stems and desperation nugs. While normally I wouldn't complain about that for the price, they use to be so much better than that. Also now you have to be careful of false advertising. My boyfriend saw they had ten dollar dabs so he decided to walk through the gross weather to see. When he got there he didn't see them, and asked if they were sold out. When he asked about them, they told him that they were only for people who donated a blanket. Why they didn't state that on the actual dabs in the menu I don't know. However it would have been great to know, we have plenty of blankets to give! A simple sentence under the dabs that required the blankets was all they needed to not lose business and a donation. Instead they have a customer who leaves empty handed, unhappy, and shitty for not having something to donate. There's so many dispensaries now that he ended up leaving to buy somewhere else. However it's little things like that that can really make or break a customers day and make a dispensary lose business. . I hope they consider being more transparent with their menu and deals, otherwise you're just asking for more upset customers.