Khrisvegas702 on July 25, 2019

would give a five star awesome stuff and staff just you guys have been lacking on some things when I come in.. for example I came in for crumble u guys didn't have any.. I came for infused pre roll again didn't have it.. it just sucks wanting to try something this site says u guys have and come to find out you dont.. maybe I have bad timing idk lol but again great stuff and products even love your guys weed trays.. proud owner of one!!!