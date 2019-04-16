Follow
Fiddler's Green
970-626-4029
75 products
Last updated:
Wax Wednesday
Valid 4/16/2019 – 1/1/2078
Buy One 1g Wax, Buy a Second 1g Wax of equal value $5 OFF
Wax Only. Limit One Per Customer. While Supplies Last
All Products
Animal
from Verde Natural Cannabis
20%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
WiFi OG
from Verde Natural Cannabis
23%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
African Cookies
from Shift Cannabis
22.66%
THC
0%
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
Space Ape
from Shift Cannabis
24.6%
THC
0%
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
Alien Double Dawg
from OG Medicinals
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
Bear Dance
from Silverpeak
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Bear Dance
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
Bread & Butter
from OG Medicinals
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
Apollo 11
from OG Medicinals
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Apollo 11
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
Bargain Shelf Flower
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$61 g
+4 more sizes
Bubble Jack
from Unknown Brand
18%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
Chemmy Jones
from In The Flow
34%
THC
0%
CBD
Chemmy Jones
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
Clementine Kush
from Unknown Brand
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Clementine Kush
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
Cosmic Railway
from Unknown Brand
23%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
Cotton Candy Kush
from Unknown Brand
26%
THC
0%
CBD
Cotton Candy Kush
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
Danky Kong
from In The Flow
28%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
Glue
from Unknown Brand
25%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
Hell Monkey
from Unknown Brand
21%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
Jilly Bean
from Unknown Brand
25%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
Lemon Diesel
from Unknown Brand
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Diesel
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
Lemon Skunk
from In The Flow
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Skunk
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
Mystery 98 #1
from Unknown Brand
2%
THC
22%
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
Pipe Dream
from Unknown Brand
20%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
Triangle Kush
from Unknown Brand
26%
THC
0%
CBD
Triangle Kush
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
Pax Era Distillate 500mg Pod - The Lab
from The Lab
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$65500 MG
Sesh 500 mg Distillate Cartridge
from Craft Concentrates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30500 MG
Head of Honey - Honey Bee Live Sugar
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 G
HRVST Wax & Shatter
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
The Happy Camper Wax & Shatter
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$201 g
Double Black Wax & Shatter
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$221 g
Kush Masters Wax & Shatter
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$251 g
Kush Master's Live Resin
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$551 g
Kush Masters Live Rosin
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$751 g
Incredibles Live Resin
from Incredible Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$401 g
Kaviar Moon Rock 1g
from Kaviar
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$281 g
Kaviar Joint 1.5g
from Kaviar
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$291.5 G
Pat Pen - 600mg (Sativa)
from The Pat Pen
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30600 MG
Pat Pen - 600mg (Hybrid)
from The Pat Pen
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30600 MG
Pat Pen - 600mg (Indica)
from The Pat Pen
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30600 MG
Sesh 1g Distillate Syringe
from Craft Concentrates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$301000 MG
Pax Era Budder Pod 500mg - The Lab
from The Lab
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$60500 MG
