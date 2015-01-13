Sheena4201985
Really potent bud. Relaxed atmosphere. Easy in and out. Even the conversation is great! Probably my new #1 dispensary on the western slope!
4.9
10 reviews
Great shop friendly staff and best prices when they have product on their bargain shelf. I've gotten an ounce of gg#4 on bargain shelf for $100 can't find that anywhere else in Colorado.
I started going to this dispensary two years ago when I first started going what appealed to me the most was the customer service quality and quantity of product. I recently visited and was greeted by a bunch of new faces as well as the Owner. Since the very first time I started doing business here I was given what they called their hook up program as a loyal customer you would receive a $10 discount upon any purchase as well as acquire points for further discounts on their products. However today I was told that because of increase in cost from growers they would no longer be able to offer that discount. I completely understand however when I questioned the response I was given in regards to my discount I was told at this time there is nothing they can do. I have noticed over the last couple of months that the quality of customer service the quality of their product has drastically gone down I had still continued to do business But my experience was very unpleasant this time around I told the owner that the program that he was giving to his customers was something that continued to bring residual customers back to his business but because of the way I was treated during my transaction and the fact that they are penalizing their customers because of their inability to provide good customer service and quality product that I most likely would not be back again. As I paid for my products and was on my way out the door the owner in front of four customers stated that he didn’t need my business anyways and could care less if I ever came back. I don’t spend a lot of money however every two weeks I spend anywhere between 120 and $200 in their store on a regular basis I am sorry to say that I will no longer be supporting this establishment and I strongly encourage any other future customers to consider Finding another place to go because obviously your business is not appreciated and is completely sustainable of tourism alone . Believe me I assure you that myself and anybody that I have referred to you for business will no longer be supporting this establishment.
Amazing green, super friendly, chill and helpful staff. I go at least once a week!
I love the atmosphere and everyone is always so awesome. And the buds are always so tasty and good!! Always go here and use my card and my points and it is so worth it!! 🌟🌟🌟🌟
My favorite shop in sw Colorado! Really genuinely friendly and helpful staff. Fun to talk to. Awesome and always rotating selection. Great deals. Off the beaten path a touch, but worth it!
Nice selection
Amazing staff! Went in and was treated like family from the first initial visit. Samantha is amazing and quick to help find solutions if there is ever an issue. will be a loyal customer of fiddlers.
This is the only dispensary I go to. The quality of bud is phenomenal and the staff is very friendly and informative. I have had bad experiences at the other dispensaries in the past so I chose to become a loyal customer to Fiddlers. I would highly reccomend them to anyone who not only wants an awesome experience but enjoys a wide variety of different flower and concentrates :)
I have been going to Fiddlers for a couple years now and I've gone to the other dispensaries in Ridgeway. In my opinion, if you're looking for awesome flower and super friendly people, Fiddlers is the place to go ^w^ I also love their system with the more you smoke, the more you save :D I even carry a bunch of their cards in my wallet so anytime I come across someone who smokes that is new to the area, I give them a card and let them know just how much I love Fiddlers. If you're ever in the Ridgeway area, I would definitely recommend at least stopping by and checking it out ^w^