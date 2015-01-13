Lucasj40 on September 13, 2019

I started going to this dispensary two years ago when I first started going what appealed to me the most was the customer service quality and quantity of product. I recently visited and was greeted by a bunch of new faces as well as the Owner. Since the very first time I started doing business here I was given what they called their hook up program as a loyal customer you would receive a $10 discount upon any purchase as well as acquire points for further discounts on their products. However today I was told that because of increase in cost from growers they would no longer be able to offer that discount. I completely understand however when I questioned the response I was given in regards to my discount I was told at this time there is nothing they can do. I have noticed over the last couple of months that the quality of customer service the quality of their product has drastically gone down I had still continued to do business But my experience was very unpleasant this time around I told the owner that the program that he was giving to his customers was something that continued to bring residual customers back to his business but because of the way I was treated during my transaction and the fact that they are penalizing their customers because of their inability to provide good customer service and quality product that I most likely would not be back again. As I paid for my products and was on my way out the door the owner in front of four customers stated that he didn’t need my business anyways and could care less if I ever came back. I don’t spend a lot of money however every two weeks I spend anywhere between 120 and $200 in their store on a regular basis I am sorry to say that I will no longer be supporting this establishment and I strongly encourage any other future customers to consider Finding another place to go because obviously your business is not appreciated and is completely sustainable of tourism alone . Believe me I assure you that myself and anybody that I have referred to you for business will no longer be supporting this establishment.