Fiddler's Green
970-626-4029
Wax Wednesday
Valid 4/16/2019 – 1/1/2078
Buy One 1g Wax, Buy a Second 1g Wax of equal value $5 OFF
Wax Only. Limit One Per Customer. While Supplies Last
Shatter Saturday
Valid 4/16/2019 – 1/1/2071
Buy One 1g Shatter, Buy a Second 1g Shatter of equal value For $5 OFF
Shatter Only. Limit One Per Customer. While Supplies Last.
Max Out Mondays
Valid 11/18/2018 – 1/2/2022
Reach 28g and earn $5 OFF ENTIRE PURCHASE
Must Reach 28g total
Topical Tuesdays 15% OFF
Valid 4/16/2019 – 1/1/2071
Every Tuesday, Select Topicals 15% OFF
While Supplies Last. Limit One per Purchase. Does not comply with other discounts.
Thirstday Thursday's
15% OFF all Cannabis Infused Drinks. Drinks May Vary. While Supplies Last
Excludes Solid Edibles and Tinctures
Friday $1 Doobie Special
Make a purchase of $50 or more and receive a $1 Pre-Roll when you mention this Special.
Limit 1 per person. While Supplies Last