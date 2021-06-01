Fine Fettle is excited to announce the newest member of our family; the only medical and adult-use dispensary on the beautiful island of Martha’s Vineyard! Nestled in the cozy town of West Tisbury our dispensary is a warm and welcoming establishment that makes one feel as though they have stepped back in time to a traditional apothecary with the modern conveniences of today. From flower to edibles, our state-of-the-art cultivation center executes all of our products from seed to sales floor only producing premium cannabis. What truly makes us special is our team which is composed of life-long vineyarders as well as “wash-a-shore” veterans making our operation a truly local space. We use only vegan and gluten-free ingredients to create our unique products as we strive to make natural, environmentally sustainable, and locally sourced products. Fine Fettle’s number one goal is to make certain our patients and customers are in Good Health and Good Condition by assisting in selecting products that work best for the individual. We are truly a family and want to make you part of it! Stay tuned for exciting details on our opening in June! Please feel free to contact us with any questions and we will be more than happy to assist you!