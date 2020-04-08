121 products
Medical Half Pounds in Stock $350-$500
Valid 8/1/2019 – 1/1/2021
We have many strains in stock from $350-$500 per 8 ounces available for medical people looking to stock up on their flower while a available. Stop by and check out some bulk flower.
8 ounces per card per day
All Products
ChemDawg 91 x sour diesel by Indo Supply
from Indo Supply
20.11%
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$1701 ounce
Bubblegum by Buddies
from Buddies
___
THC
___
CBD
$51 gram
$51 gram
Mojito by Pharmer's Market Distribution
from Pharmer's Market Distribution
___
THC
___
CBD
$41 gram
$41 gram
$82 grams
$13⅛ ounce
$25¼ ounce
$35½ ounce
$521 ounce
Crippled Rhino Green Acres by Lifted
from Lifted
___
THC
___
CBD
$61 gram
$61 gram
$122 grams
$21⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$45½ ounce
$751 ounce
Strawberry Guava by 5 Points Farms
from 5 Points Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$20⅛ ounce
$40¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
$1601 ounce
Pink Candy by bliss cultivation
from bliss cultivation
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$20⅛ ounce
$40¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
$1601 ounce
Chocolate Grape Diesel by bliss cultivation
from bliss cultivation
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$20⅛ ounce
$40¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
$1601 ounce
Mac by Oregon Dreams
from Oregon Dreams
21.38%
THC
___
CBD
$61 gram
$61 gram
$122 grams
$21⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$45½ ounce
$751 ounce
J1 by Dutch Valley Farms
from Dutch Valley Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$61 gram
$61 gram
$122 grams
$20⅛ ounce
$40¼ ounce
$60½ ounce
$1001 ounce
Blackberry by F&J Farms
from F&J Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$20⅛ ounce
$40¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
$1601 ounce
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) by SolsGreen
from SolsGreen
19.4%
THC
___
CBD
$61 gram
$61 gram
$122 grams
$20⅛ ounce
$32.5¼ ounce
$45½ ounce
$651 ounce
Mimosa by Oregon Dreams
from Oregon Dreams
20.35%
THC
___
CBD
$61 gram
$61 gram
$122 grams
$20⅛ ounce
$32.5¼ ounce
$45½ ounce
$651 ounce
Lemon Kush by Oregon Dreams
from Oregon Dreams
22.5%
THC
___
CBD
$61 gram
$61 gram
$122 grams
$20⅛ ounce
$32.5¼ ounce
$45½ ounce
$651 ounce
Nepalese by Harpers Highland
from Harpers Highland
22.8%
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$20⅛ ounce
$40¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
$1601 ounce
Purple Punch by Harpers Highland
from Harpers Highland
19.42%
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$20⅛ ounce
$40¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
$1601 ounce
9lb Hammer by Firehorse Growers
from Firehorse Growers
24.25%
THC
___
CBD
$61 gram
$61 gram
$122 grams
$21⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$45½ ounce
$751 ounce
Clown Royal #2 by Clown Royal
from Clown Royal
___
THC
___
CBD
$41 gram
$41 gram
$82 grams
$13⅛ ounce
$25¼ ounce
$35½ ounce
$521 ounce
Future by Wykanush Cannabis
from Wykanush Cannabis
31.2%
THC
___
CBD
$61 gram
$61 gram
$122 grams
$20⅛ ounce
$40¼ ounce
$60½ ounce
$1001 ounce
Double Dream by Wykanush Ventures LLC
from Wykanush Ventures LLC
25.78%
THC
___
CBD
$61 gram
$61 gram
$122 grams
$20⅛ ounce
$40¼ ounce
$60½ ounce
$1001 ounce
Oregon Sour Diesel by Fox Hollow Flora
from Fox Hollow Flora
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$1701 ounce
Frosted Cherries by Fox Hollow Flora
from Fox Hollow Flora
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$1701 ounce
Wedding Cake by Fox Hollow Flora
from Fox Hollow Flora
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$1701 ounce
Golden Lemons by Eleven Eleven
from Eleven Eleven
___
THC
___
CBD
$61 gram
$61 gram
$122 grams
$21⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$45½ ounce
$751 ounce
Grape Gatsby Live Resin by Oregrown
from Oregrown
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
$45each
Lemon Banana Sherbet Live Resin by Calyx Crafts
from Calyx Crafts
___
THC
___
CBD
$24each
$24each
Truffula Live Resin by Bobsled Extracts
from Bobsled Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
$20each
Dream Queen Live Resin by Bobsled Extracts
from Bobsled Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
$20each
Lime Warp Live Resin by Bobsled Extracts
from Bobsled Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
$20each
Deadband Live Resin by Oregrown
from Oregrown
85.1%
THC
0.9%
CBD
Deadband
Strain
$40each
$40each
Shortbread Cartridges by Oregrown
from Oregrown
78.8%
THC
___
CBD
$38each
$38each
royal truth Distillate by Buddies
from Buddies
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
$35each
Durban Poison Wax by Oregrown
from Oregrown
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
$25each
Lemon Cookies Wax by Lemon Cookies
from Lemon Cookies
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
$15each
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) Rosin by Elephant Extracts
from Elephant Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$24each
$24each
Banana Punch Rosin Hash by Million Elephants
from Million Elephants
___
THC
___
CBD
$24each
$24each
Gelato Wax by White Label Extracts
from White Label Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
$20each
Cinex Wax by White Label Extracts
from White Label Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
$20each
Black Cherry Wine Wax by Emerald Treasure LLC
from Emerald Treasure LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$10each
$10each
Hindu Wax by Emerald Extracts
from Emerald Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$12each
$12each
