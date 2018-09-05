trashysage
This spot always has great deals and has been my go to for about a year now. Awesome staff, quality product, and lots of parking. Thank you Firehorse!!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.8
10 reviews
This spot always has great deals and has been my go to for about a year now. Awesome staff, quality product, and lots of parking. Thank you Firehorse!!
First time in here and I've been to a lot of dispensaries...this one best high end $52 oz herb around. 28.8% today! And I ordered it first time and I picked it up.
One of the last shops in town that has good quality flower at low prices. Thank god for FireHorse.
Very misleading when you say several flavors to choose from and i get there you only have 2. There are only 2 $52 ounces.
If you would have read the add more carefully, it says “we only put out a few pounds per day and when they are gone, they are gone” you came in later in the day when there were only two strains left on the $52 shelf. Please read the deals more carefully before you post false bad reviews.
First time coming here and I’m super impressed. Valerie lead me right to the best buds in the house. This is my spot forsure
Thank you for the review, we think we have the best staff in town!
Best dispo in town! Excellent prices, exceptional quality, and some of the nicest staff around! I’d suggest trying here before you waste your time elsewhere.
Thank you so much for your excellent review
Shoutout to Dylan!! He was really cool and very helpful!
Thank you for the review, Dylan is a good one and he knows his stuff.
Awesome Staff ! VERY helpful ! VERY knowledgeable!!!
Thank you so much for your wonderful review, was fantastic helping you with all your canna needs. Come back anytime!
Great deals! Billy is very knowledgeable and always goes above and beyond. Lovin the variety of growers and product. Super happy to have found a reliable and consistently great supply for my meds.
Thank you so much, we are happy we can provide you such great medicine at an affordable price.
Bait n switch the add said all of the Firehouse products were on sale Set off on worst snow day to take advantage not one PRODUCT I wanted was on sale
We apologize that the add was confusing, give us another shot and I will give you 20% off your entire order next time. We are always getting in new strains from the farm, I am confident we will have something to meet your needs at an unbeatable price next time around. *Billy*