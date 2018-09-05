Very misleading when you say several flavors to choose from and i get there you only have 2. There are only 2 $52 ounces.

Dispensary said:

If you would have read the add more carefully, it says “we only put out a few pounds per day and when they are gone, they are gone” you came in later in the day when there were only two strains left on the $52 shelf. Please read the deals more carefully before you post false bad reviews.