I appreciate everything about 3SD. I’ve been to a few dispensaries in MO and several in CO. 3SD is by far my favorite. When you enter the staff or security guard at the front desk greet you and are always happy. The wait time in the lobby is typically less than 5 minutes. What keeps me coming back is the personalized service. Getting my own tender is so nice. They remember me and often ask about work, my kids, and life in general. The atmosphere is laid back and inviting. Online ordering is very easy as well. Whether ordering online or in-store, I know I’m going to get excellent customer service and quality products every time. There are dispensaries closer to my house, but I will drive by every time to go to 3SD. If they were hiring, I’d apply and quit my current job to go be part of their team. Also, with the legalization of recreational cannabis in our state, I will be bringing friends in to get the experience of what a quality interaction at a dispensary should look like. We’re in it together in the fight to remove the stigma on the use of cannabis as a medical treatment for the myriad of conditions it helps treat. Thank you, friends at 3SD. See y’all soon.