In-store purchasing only
252 products | Last updated:
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Flora Farms - Lee's Summit
Leafly member since 2021
Followers: 236
510 SW 3rd Street , Lees Summit , MO
License DIS000076
ATMcash acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountmedicalrecreational
Hours and Info (CT)
sunday
Closed
monday
10am - 8pm
tuesday
10am - 8pm
wednesday
10am - 8pm
thursday
10am - 8pm
friday
10am - 8pm
saturday
10am - 6pm
Photos of Flora Farms - Lee's Summit
Show all photos
21 Reviews of Flora Farms - Lee's Summit
see all reviews
f........o
July 8, 2023
Ist time in a dispensary and I tell ya what I left there with great product and better knowledge of everything and this is coming from a 35 yr smoker ✌️🌻👊
n........e
February 14, 2023
I'm disabled but waited until weed became legal recreationally for two reasons: you had to pay for the card to even enter [any] dispensary,and even though I live in Lees Summit I had no idea this place was here! Everyone was so chill and helpful! The pharmacist and manager/coordinator were thoughtful and so very kind. Security is great, and the budtenders have all been the best. Unbelievable selection, prices, rewards points, QUALITY services. They told me about a low income Mo. Medicaid and Medicare 10% discount program I qualified for, and we were able to quickly get it automatically approved. 3SD makes you feel completely at ease. I’m seriously considering getting a card now just for extra legal protection. As uptight as KC is, its dispensaries like this—if there are others like 3SD will make it easier to bear. Together, this dispensary They’re a chamber of commerce business and (@ least for now) an independent local dispensary. Not a chain ❤️❤️♥️❤️
r........s
February 3, 2023
I appreciate everything about 3SD. I’ve been to a few dispensaries in MO and several in CO. 3SD is by far my favorite. When you enter the staff or security guard at the front desk greet you and are always happy. The wait time in the lobby is typically less than 5 minutes. What keeps me coming back is the personalized service. Getting my own tender is so nice. They remember me and often ask about work, my kids, and life in general. The atmosphere is laid back and inviting. Online ordering is very easy as well. Whether ordering online or in-store, I know I’m going to get excellent customer service and quality products every time. There are dispensaries closer to my house, but I will drive by every time to go to 3SD. If they were hiring, I’d apply and quit my current job to go be part of their team. Also, with the legalization of recreational cannabis in our state, I will be bringing friends in to get the experience of what a quality interaction at a dispensary should look like. We’re in it together in the fight to remove the stigma on the use of cannabis as a medical treatment for the myriad of conditions it helps treat. Thank you, friends at 3SD. See y’all soon.
J........v
May 10, 2022
Yearish later update: THE BEST DISPENSARY AROUND! (Change my mind?) *trick question. You won’t. Seriously though: • their budtenders are always helpful and knowledgeable of what you’re looking for • everyone is cheerful and welcoming the second you step through the door • there’s bright smiles all around • they’re willing to take the time to get to know a little bit about you (best part about that is that it’s generally remembered upon your next visit too) • you’re hardly ever steered in the wrong direction with a recommendation of a similar product to what you’ve had before or maybe even something new they’ve got in stock This list could go on but that’s five good enough reasons to at least stop by once. Now, DO IT! * Emperor Palpatine voice*