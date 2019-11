wilski8 on November 6, 2019

A ton of product and super cool people running the joint! They even have the Lagunitas THC drinks. Hard to find but so delicious! Great pricing on pre-rolls and the flower selection is on point. If you haven’t made it over yet, what are you waiting for?? If you don’t have your medical card, don’t sweat it. It takes about 10 minutes online and you’re in business!! This is the way a dispensary should look and feel. Groovy place and people!