sntb on August 30, 2018

This is a good neighborhood dispensary with good prices and a reasonable selection for its small size. The person who worked with me there was knowledgable and friendly, though wasn't exactly a scientist when it came to pain options. That's fine though as they really knew the flower they had there, and went into their general process for making pre-rolls (they take the bottoms of jar when they get low and create new types by combining strains). They had some good flower and you can do pre-order, which is nice. Not the most spacious place, so I didn't want to linger, which is unfortunate since I like to really take my time and consider as much as I can.