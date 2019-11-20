Follow
Fox Cannabis / Street Wellness
Deals
$15 Recreational 1/8 - $30 1/4! (+tax)!!
Valid 12/1/2018 – 1/1/2020
$15 1/8ths & $30 1/4 Everyday, All Day!
Select Strains. (Prices do NOT include tax)
All Products
(REC) Lilac Diesel
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
(REC) Aloha Limone
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Aloha Limone
Strain
$25⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
(REC) Cherry Lime Haze
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
(MED) Purple Cotton
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
(MED) Hell's Glue
from Unknown Brand
28%
THC
0%
CBD
$25⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
(REC) Slazerbeam
from Unknown Brand
24.21%
THC
0%
CBD
Slazerbeam
Strain
$25⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
(REC) Shake OZ
from Unknown Brand
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Strains Vary
Strain
$25½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
(REC) Durban Poison
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
(MED) Chem 91
from Unknown Brand
27.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Chemdog 91
Strain
$15⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
(MED) Hell's Fire #2
from Unknown Brand
18.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Hell's OG x Crockett's Confidential
Strain
$25⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
(REC) Hell's Glue
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
(MED) Clementine
from Unknown Brand
26%
THC
0%
CBD
Clementine
Strain
$25⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
(REC) Banana Split #10
from Unknown Brand
27.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Split
Strain
$25⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
(MED) Banana Kush
from Fox Cannabis
27.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Kush
Strain
$25⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
(MED) Blue Dream
from Unknown Brand
21%
THC
4%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$15⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
(REC) Banana Kush
from Fox Cannabis
27.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Kush
Strain
$25⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
(REC) Clementine 91
from Unknown Brand
25.91%
THC
0%
CBD
Clementine Kush
Strain
$15⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
(REC) Golden Strawberry #5
from Unknown Brand
21.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Strawberry
Strain
$25⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
(REC) Hell's Fire #2
from Unknown Brand
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Hell's OG x Crockett's Confidential
Strain
$25⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
(REC) Stardawg Guava
from Unknown Brand
27.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Stardawg Guava
Strain
$25⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
(REC) Hazelnut Cream Live Resin
from Concentrate Supply Co.
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$34.991 g
In-store only
(REC) Hell Monkey Live Resin
from Concentrate Supply Co.
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$34.991 g
In-store only
(REC) Tangie Shatter
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangie
Strain
$21.991 g
In-store only
(REC) Banana Split #10 Wax
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Split
Strain
$21.991 g
In-store only
(REC) Tangie 91 Wax
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$21.991 g
In-store only
(MED) GSC / Yeti Wax
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$21.991 g
In-store only
(MED) Sour Tangie Wax
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$21.991 g
In-store only
(MED) Cookie Sherbet Wax
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$21.991 g
In-store only
(MED) Split Sire Wax
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$21.991 g
In-store only
(MED) Chocolate Split Shatter
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$21.991 g
In-store only
(MED) Sour Alien Shatter
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$21.991 g
In-store only
(MED) Sour Split Shatter
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$21.991 g
In-store only
(MED) Blueberry Cookies Shatter
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$21.991 g
In-store only
(MED) OG-18 Live Resin
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$35.991 g
In-store only
(REC) Chemistry Set Live Rosin
from Proper Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
(REC) Banana Split #10 Shatter
from Nomad Extracts
69.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Split
Strain
$21.991 g
In-store only
(REC) Chem 91 Shatter
from Nomad Extracts
71.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Chemdog 91
Strain
$21.991 g
In-store only
(REC) Clem 91 Wax
from Nomad Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$21.991 g
In-store only
(MED) 300mg Disposable (Sativa / Hybrid / Indica)
from Pyramid
80%
THC
0%
CBD
Strains Vary
Strain
$20300 mg
In-store only
(MED) 500mg Cartridges (Sativa / Hybrid / Indica)
from Pyramid
80%
THC
1%
CBD
Strains Vary
Strain
$30500 mg
In-store only
123