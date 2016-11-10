Follow
Pickup available
Garden Remedies-Newton: Med + Adult Use
Pickup available
844-344-2420
***** ADULT USE PURCHASE LIMIT ****
Valid 10/22/2019 – 12/2/2019
Please be advised: Adult use customers are limited to 2 prerolls and only the state limit for flower (1 oz). Thank you for your support!
First Time Patient Discount (MEDICAL PATIENTS ONLY)
Valid 9/11/2019 – 12/26/2025
$50.00 off when you spend $100.00 or more, for your first 4 visits.
Cannot be combined with any other discounts or promotions
Safety First!
At Garden Remedies we do not use any potentially harmful adulterants in the formulation of our vape cartridges. Our proprietary, solvent-free process ensures that our products are free from all additives and fillers.
Payments
Valid 8/27/2019 – 6/25/2022
We accept cash, debit cards and credit cards with a PIN.