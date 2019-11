Oregon_grows_my_mind on July 6, 2019

Small store but packs a punch with Quality, and Customer Service. The customer service is great and quick, if needs be. You wont be hurried or embarrassed by not knowing what you want, or if something else catches your eye, they love to help are very courteous. The Budtenders always ask if they can get it cheaper for me, which I appreciate. They use a point system and they have a large discount board with various goodies everyday. They have 2 ATM options for $20s and $50s. You may also pick up some really nice glass. Before you walk out grab some local business cards for any services you may want in the area - work or play. Going Green Albany is a great dispensary.