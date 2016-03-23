Bloodmama on November 25, 2019

On 11/24/19 I visited this dispensary for the BOGO special on Select Elete cartridges. I requested two 1 gram sativa, and two hybrid cartriges. The bud tender informed me that they had no sativa 1 gram cartriges in stock. I requested four hybrid 1 gram cartridges. I paid $152.32 collected my purchase and left. Once home I opened a cartridge and put it in my battery Glancing down at the oped box, I noticed it was an indica cartridge. looking at my receipt, I noticed I was charged for three indica and one hybrid cartridge. Fortunatly, the receipt was wrong and only one cartridge was an indica. I immediatly called and spoke with the bud tender that had assisted me. She said it was a simple miscommunication. This was not a miscommunication, she simply screwed up 25% of my order totaling $36.66.