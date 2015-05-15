Follow
Gras Cannabis
503- 477-4580
Service Industry
We love to serve the ones that serve. * So here's a 10% off discount to you service industry people!
Must provide OLCC food handler/ server permit every visit. *Discount applies to flower only*
Veteran Discounts
15% off for all Veterans with proof of service. Everyday, all day. Thank you for your service.
This discount is available to Recreational customers!
Medible Mondays
10% off sweets & a variety of all medible munchies.
Top Shelf Tuesday
10% off all Top Shelf Flower
Waxin' Wednesday
10% off all extracts & concentrates
This discount is available to Recreational customers!
Tincture Thursday
10% off all tinctures!