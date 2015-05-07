Follow
Pickup available
Green Apple N.W.
Pickup available
(503) 791-8986
MEDIBLE MONDAY
Receive 10% off all edibles- REC and MEDICAL
does not stack with any existing discounts
TOPSHELF TUESDAY
Receive 10% off all $12 gram top shelf flower-REC and MEDICAL
Does not stack with existing discounts
VAPIN' WEDNESDAY
Receive 10% off all pre-filled vape cartridges (REC or MEDICAL)
Does not stack with existing discounts
TOPICAL THURSDAY
10% off all Topicals- REC and MEDICAL
Does not stack with existing discounts
FLOWER FRIDAY
10% off all $8 and $10 flower REC and MEDICAL
Does not stack with existing discounts
SHATTER SATURDAY
10% off all BHO-REC and MEDICAL White Label 30% off October ONLY
Does not stack with existing discounts
VETERAN'S
Thank you for serving, veterans' please enjoy 10% off your total purchase if you show us identification! Medical Only
Veteran