Green Cross (Silt)
(970) 876-4079
SILT MIX ALOT!
$60 Half OZ or $100 full OZ MIX AND MATCH PRICE OUT THE DOOR!
WHILE SUPPLIES LAST RUNS OUT QUICKLY!!
Scoobies
from osiris
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Scoobies
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Koala Bars
from Koala Cannabis Co.
100%
THC
0%
CBD
Strain
$18100 mg
+1 more size
In-store only
Wana Sour Gummies
from Wana Brands
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Strain
$25each
In-store only
CSC Sauce Cartridge
from Concentrate Supply Co.
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strain
$42½ g
In-store only
Escape Aritsts
from Escape Artists
25mg
THC
500mg
CBD
Strain
$5925/500
In-store only
Mary's Medicinals Patches
from Mary's Medicinals
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Dough Boy
from BDE
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dawg Waltz
from BDE
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Le Pew
from osiris
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Madrin Temple #6
from Dutch Botanics
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Diesel
from Osiris
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Diesel
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Sprankles
from osiris
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Black Jack
from Osiris
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Jack
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Hero Cookies
from Osiris
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Hero Cookies
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tangerine Haze (S)
from Osiris
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangerine Haze
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
White Dawg
from Osiris
0%
THC
0%
CBD
White Dawg
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream
from Osiris
24.63%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Wax-Golden Goat
from Craft Concentrates
67.74%
THC
0%
CBD
Strain
$251 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Wax-SOCAL Pure Reunion OG
from Craft Concentrates
71.46%
THC
0%
CBD
Strain
$251 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Sap-Peanut Butter Tsunami
from Craft Concentrates
54.97%
THC
19.32%
CBD
Strain
$251 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Wax-Race Fuel OG
from Craft Concentrates
71.22%
THC
0%
CBD
Strain
$251 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Wax-Apricot Cherry Pie
from Craft Concentrates
69.65%
THC
0%
CBD
Strain
$251 g
+1 more size
In-store only
CSC 1 Gram Syringe Refills
from Concentrate Supply Co.
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strain
$401 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Sesh Refills Syringe
from Craft Concentrates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strain
$301 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Wax-Super Lemon Haze
from Craft Concentrates
68.67%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Lemon Haze
Strain
$251 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Vanilla Kush
from Evolab
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Vanilla Kush
Strain
$781 g
In-store only
Kaviar Grams
from Kaviar
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strain
$301 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Live Badder-Bubba Newt
from Newt Brothers
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Bubba Newt
Strain
$401 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Live Badder-Citrix
from Newt Brothers
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Citrix
Strain
$401 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Live Badder-Citrixberry Headband
from Newt Brothers
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Citrixberry Headband
Strain
$401 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Live Badder-Grapefruit Glue
from Newt Brothers
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Grapefruit Glue
Strain
$401 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Live Badder-Lemon Bubba
from Newt Brothers
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Bubba
Strain
$401 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Live Resin-Grapefruit Newt
from Newt Brothers
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Grapefruit Newt
Strain
$401 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Live Resin-Grapefruit Velvet
from Newt Brothers
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Grapefruit Velvet
Strain
$401 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Live Resin-Sticky Mango
from Newt Brothers
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sticky Mango
Strain
$401 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Live Resin-Tropic Thriller
from Newt Brothers
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Tropic Thriller
Strain
$401 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Greenery Hash Factory- Bubble Hash
from The Greenery Hash Factory
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
Greenery Hash Factory- Kief Brick
from The Greenery Hash Factory
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strain
$351 g
In-store only
Greenery Hash Factory- Moroccan Hash
from The Greenery Hash Factory
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
Altus Tablets
from Altus
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strain
$565:1
+2 more sizes
In-store only
