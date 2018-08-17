Follow
Green Cross (Silt)
(970) 876-4079
SILT MIX ALOT!
$60 Half OZ or $100 full OZ MIX AND MATCH PRICE OUT THE DOOR!
WHILE SUPPLIES LAST RUNS OUT QUICKLY!!
Grams of Concentrate for $25! 5 for $100! OUT THE DOOR!
come and see what strains we have to offer for the day while supplies last
Certain brands on sale come check it out!
$30 1/8 Specials
Valid 1/1/1
All Day Every Day OUT THE DOOR We have 3 $30 1/8s, every day of the week!
CSC 1 Grams syringes ! 1 for $40! or 2 for $75 or 3 for $100!!!!! OUT THE DOOR PRICE
1 gram syringes
while supply last
LIVE RESIN SALE!
Come in and try some of Newt Brother's Amazing Live resins Full of Amazing Flavor!!! 1 gram for $40 2 grams for $70 or 3 grams for $100 while supplies last.OUT THE DOOR PRICE
Silt Special
Valid 8/17/2018 – 7/5/2020
Grab a gram of our concentrate and a 8th of our AMAZING FIRE FLOWER/BUD all for $60!!!!!!!!!!!!! OUT THE DOOR PRICE