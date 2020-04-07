415 products
Batch 420 Promotion
Valid 4/7/2020 – 5/1/2020
Get any 1g Batch cartridge for $34 each or 3 for $100 out the door. All April long!
Prices include tax. Daily sales limits apply. Valid the entire month of April
Staff picks
Distillate Pod- Chill CBD 3:1
from Spherex
32.57%
THC
52.83%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
Bath Bombs- Symphony Collection
from Coda Signature
45mg
THC
45mg
CBD
n/a
Strain
$36each
$36each
NanoSerum- 10mL THC
from Evolve Formulas
400mg
THC
100mg
CBD
n/a
Strain
$54each
$54each
Pax 3 Complete Kit
from PAX
___
THC
___
CBD
$270each
$270each
All Products
Lemon Le Pew
from Best Day Ever
18.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Le Pew
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Gelato Cake
from Apex
24.36%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato Cake
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2001 ounce
MAC
from Apex
27.51%
THC
0%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Blueberry Headband
from Best Day Ever
17.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Headband
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Sherbet Shocker
from Apex
25.17%
THC
0%
CBD
Sherbet Shocker
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Rainmaker
from Best Day Ever
18.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Rainmaker
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2001 ounce
So Cal Al
from Roots
21.72%
THC
0%
CBD
So Cal Al
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Gelato
from Willie's Reserve
25.36%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Plum Dog Pie
from Best Day Ever
22.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Plum Dog Pie
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Tangie Dos
from Best Day Ever
21.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangie Dos
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Star Killer
from Roots
23.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Star Killer
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Live Wax- 24K
from Summit Strains
73.84%
THC
0%
CBD
24k Gold
Strain
$401 gram
$401 gram
$752 grams
$1003 grams
Live Wax- Lemon G13
from Summit Strains
68.45%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon G13
Strain
$401 gram
$401 gram
$752 grams
$1003 grams
Live Wax- Red Headed Stranger
from Summit Strains
73.95%
THC
0%
CBD
Red Headed Stranger
Strain
$401 gram
$401 gram
$752 grams
$1003 grams
Wax- Goji OG
from Infinite Infusions
67.48%
THC
0%
CBD
Goji OG
Strain
$251 gram
$251 gram
$1005 grams
Wax- Cherry Crush
from Infinite Infusions
63.44%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Crush
Strain
$251 gram
$251 gram
$1005 grams
Wax- Jenny Kush
from Billo
72%
THC
0%
CBD
Jenny Kush
Strain
$251 gram
$251 gram
$1005 grams
Wax Axolotl- Crazy Glue
from Newt Brothers
70.59%
THC
0%
CBD
Crazy Glue
Strain
$351 gram
$351 gram
$602 grams
Shatter Axolotl- Sensi Cake
from Newt Brothers
74.37%
THC
0%
CBD
Sensi Cake
Strain
$351 gram
$351 gram
$602 grams
Shatter- Sundae Driver
from Concentrate Supply Co.
55.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Sundae Driver
Strain
$251 gram
$251 gram
$1005 grams
HCE- Golden Goat
from Infinite Infusions
68.66%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Goat
Strain
$401 gram
$401 gram
$752 grams
$1003 grams
Live Resin- Blueberry Headband
from Newt Brothers
81.29%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Headband
Strain
$401 gram
$401 gram
$752 grams
$1003 grams
Live Resin- Jack Flash
from Newt Brothers
69.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Flash
Strain
$401 gram
$401 gram
$752 grams
$1003 grams
Live Axolotl- Michael Jackson
from Newt Brothers
86.03%
THC
0%
CBD
Michael Jackson
Strain
$651 gram
$651 gram
Live Axolotl- Citrix
from Newt Brothers
80.24%
THC
0%
CBD
Citrix
Strain
$651 gram
$651 gram
Live Resin- Glue Dawg
from Craft Concentrates
74.67%
THC
0%
CBD
Glue Dawg
Strain
$301 gram
$301 gram
Live Resin- Old Mountain Fire
from Craft Concentrates
65.93%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Old Mountain Fire
Strain
$301 gram
$301 gram
Live Resin- Dosi Dawg
from Craft Concentrates
71.66%
THC
0%
CBD
Dosi Dawg
Strain
$301 gram
$301 gram
Shatter- Tahoe OG
from Apex
71.5%
THC
1.5%
CBD
Tahoe OG Kush
Strain
$251 gram
$251 gram
$1005 grams
Shatter- Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4)
from Apex
69.92%
THC
1.86%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$251 gram
$251 gram
$1005 grams
Moroccan Hash- African Cookies
from The Greenery Hash Factory
53.5%
THC
0%
CBD
African Cookies
Strain
$401 gram
$401 gram
Moroccan Hash- Creamsicle
from The Greenery Hash Factory
52%
THC
0%
CBD
Creamsicle
Strain
$401 gram
$401 gram
Moroccan Hash- Triangle Reunion OG
from The Greenery Hash Factory
48.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Triangle Reunion OG
Strain
$401 gram
$401 gram
Lebanese Hash- Panama Red x Deep Chunk x Stardawg
from The Greenery Hash Factory
50.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Panama Red
Strain
$401 gram
$401 gram
Diamonds- Pineapple Express
from Incredibles
71.22%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$501 gram
$501 gram
Moroccan Hash- Panama Red x Deep Chunk x Stardawg
from The Greenery Hash Factory
62.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Panama Red
Strain
$401 gram
$401 gram
