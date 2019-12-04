Grab any top shelf 1/8th and a gram of wax or shatter for $60 (tax included)!!!!
Buy any 5 grams of $25 wax or shatter for $100!!! Buy any 2 grams of $40 live resin for $75 or 3 grams for $100!!!
Every Monday, celebrate Munchie Monday with BOGO 50% off on all Incredibles edibles!
Buy any gram of Craft concentrates wax for $20 out the door on Wednesdays from 7:10 til close!!
Buy any four 10mg Keef Colas for $26 out the door!!
Buy any 2 grams of Dadirri Sunrocks, Kaviar Moonrocks, and/or Golden Newt Live Caviar for $50!!
Buy any three 1 gram oil syringes originally priced at $40 each for $100!!!!
Leave us a nice review on social media and get a penny joint with your next purchase when you show us your review.
*OZ Special- 1/2oz $60, 1oz $100* *Select 1/8- $22* *Shake Special- 1/4 $35, 1/2 $60, 1oz $100*