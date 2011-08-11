Mjwerner
Friendly staff great product fast service
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.8
10 reviews
Friendly staff great product fast service
great people. great bud. Good prerolls selection
where I get my js
This place is awesome. Great proces and great weed!
Great place to get ur bud
yall are so very humble and friendly and the inside puts off a awesome vibe I'm new in town and love u guys. keep up the good work thank you.
Welcome to Rifle!!!! We're glad you're here! Thank you so much for your kind words! You're too sweet! We're glad you found our shop, and we look forward to seeing you around! Make sure to mention your awesome review for a penny doob at your next visit!
I enjoy coming here, it's clean, friendly, and has good prices. Recommend!
We're glad you enjoy your visits here! Thank you shopping with us! Make sure to mention your review for a penny doob at your next visit!
Amazing atmosphere great service and deals! Will visit again for sure!!!
Thank you for your kind words! Make sure to get your review joint at your next visit. We can't wait to see you!
I give 4.998 stars because nothing is perfect.
Hahaha! We'll take it, but we're going to work extra hard to get that extra 0.002 star ;) Thanks for your kind review! Be sure to mention it to your budtender for a penny doob at your next visit!
My favorite shop ever! EVERY single person at the shop is amazing and friendly to me, I ONLY go to the Rifle store because of how amazing the staff is. 10/10 would recommend to anyone. Every bud tender in there deserves a fat raise!
Awwww! You're making us blush! We are really lucky to have such an amazing team at this location. Thank you so much for your kind words! We'll see you again soon!