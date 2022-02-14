I was a longterm choice organics customer and was sad they would sell out to a chain. After checking the menu we gave it a try. The strain we were interested in turned out to be 24.something% THC instead of 34% as advertised on website. Then there were inventory and software issues...after 3 people were served before me-when I had an online order. They gave me 25% discount but they are at the bottom of my list moving forward. Ok price after discount, but mediocre, unorganized and bleak compared to Choice
I used to shop at Choice all the time, loved that place. It’s been really sad to see what Green Dragon has done. Super dry flower with little taste. I’ve tried several of their strains at different price points… all the same tired dry pot that has little potency. I really did try to give them a chance, but tonight when I went in, no social distancing, super loud conversation going on all around made it difficult to hear bud tender or for them to hear me, was made to wait in the retail line even though I had a leafly order and told them. The place has gone down hill, it’s sad because I really liked the people there. :-(
Used to have a nice lobby with decoration and displays, now it is a blank room with a prison like feel. Hopefully they are working on it because I think it really adds to the shopping experience. Have done a few online orders for pickup and they have been correct and quick transactions. People were generally friendly and I have no complaints there! Flower is decent but definitely dry at not of the quality of what I’ve gotten around Denver even. Decent prices, would recommend if its a convenient trip for you.
First off, the bud tenders here were fantastic. No complaints from a costumer service point of view. But after shopping with Choice Organics since legalization, I won't be coming back too this location anytime soon. After buying nearly 2 ozs at various price points, I've given up hope that Green Dragon can provide me with anything beyond bottom of the barrel quality 'Mids'. Over dry, prepackaged 8ths with no flavor and a nonexistant high that just transitions into a shitty headache in about an hour. Sad to see Choice get replaced by this. Cannot speak on concentrate or distillate selection, as I have not re-upped on those since before the store changed hands. IMO, your time and money are better spent elsewhere.
To day very friendly but same thing dry low quality bud only things that are from other places are ok. Same have been doing business with choice from the beginning very disappointed in the quality they are holding my points hostage also would like to use them up and won't be back for a while. Amazes me this corporation owns a bunch of stores really? And this is what they are trying to pull off it will catch up to them if they don't listen to the customer they will definitely fade away. All the original customers sad I also spend 12,000 per year at least .
Pre-package, dry, and flavorless NOW. Iwas sad but optimistic when Choice changed to this brand. I was a frequent customer for over 6 years and was heartbroken to find an unfriendly and bland time. Thankfully they still honor you points from Choice because I am going to use them all quickly and sadly find a new dispensary. 😢
I’ve been shopping at choice organics once a week since 2013. They were the only place in town that had good premium strains: Silver valley og, birthday cake etc… But if this place isn’t selling the best, I’ll take my $12,000 a year elsewhere. Nothing personal.
I have been to Choice Organics many times, but I recently had a expenience with there bud-tender Chad. He was so nice and very helpful. He had some great suggestion and really knew what he was talking about. I took him up on some of his suggestions and they were awsome. Chad was super friendly and kind. He made my experience great and I will be back for sure. If you go to Choice Organics, I hope you will have Chad as your bud-tender. He will have some great suggestions for you. Thanks Chad for everything
Love you guys, but someone please rescue the dumb cane in the waiting room. It has fungus, and desperately needs some hydrogen peroxide and copper fungicide.
Staff is always fantastic, product is great.
Chad took care of my walk-in order flawlessly. He helped me select the flower and allowed me to split the weight up to have variety. The flower is fresh and tasty. The choice in strains is about the best I’ve seen in FoCo. Thank you Chad, I’ll be back. :)
My only critique is that the descriptions of flower are missing on a lot of strains. I fully understand that not everything can have reviews, but descriptions should be listed on Every strain- even if it’s just a simple sativa/indica/hybrid listing. This applies to the Leafly listings only and not the in shop experience.
