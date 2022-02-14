To day very friendly but same thing dry low quality bud only things that are from other places are ok. Same have been doing business with choice from the beginning very disappointed in the quality they are holding my points hostage also would like to use them up and won't be back for a while. Amazes me this corporation owns a bunch of stores really? And this is what they are trying to pull off it will catch up to them if they don't listen to the customer they will definitely fade away. All the original customers sad I also spend 12,000 per year at least .

Dispensary replied