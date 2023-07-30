Green Health Eugene is West Eugene’s locally owned cannabis dispensary, serving the Bethel-Danebo, Trainsong, Santa Clara, River Road, and North Eugene communities since 2015. Located at 607 Highway 99 N, we’re the closest dispensary to Eugene Airport (EUG)—just a 7-minute drive after you land. Easy parking, fast checkout, and open daily from 9 AM to 9 PM. We work directly with Oregon’s top growers—Eugreen Farms, Focus North, Fenario Farms, Herbal Dynamics, Tao Gardens, and Bonsai Farms—to bring you small-batch flower drops at peak cure. Our menu rotates weekly so you’re always getting the freshest, most terpene-rich cannabis available. Beyond flower, we carry a full selection of edibles (Drops, Wyld, Magic Number), concentrates (Red Eye Extracts, White Taffi, Dirty Arm Farm, Sub Zero), pre-rolls, tinctures, and topicals. • 15% Veteran Discount – every day, no exceptions • Daily Deals – bulk flower, extract days, edible specials, and ounce deals • Loyalty Program – earn points on every visit • ADA Accessible with dedicated on-site parking lot Our budtenders bring 40+ years of combined cannabis knowledge. Whether you’re brand new or a seasoned connoisseur, we take the time to help you find exactly what fits. Come see why locals call us the friendliest dispensary on Highway 99.