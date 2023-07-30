DISPENSARY
4.5
Quality
4.5
Service
4.4
Atmosphere
i........5
July 30, 2023
The flower I picked up was extremely seedy. I’m talking a seed in EVERY Nug. When I called and asked if they was anything they could do for such a bad batch, they said they weren’t willing. Just won’t return when there’s so many other options around.
S........7
October 6, 2022
My go to in town! Everyone behind the counter is not only knowledgeable but super chill as well. Makes for a great experience every single time I go in. Green Health rocks!
k........m
July 10, 2021
This is my go to spot in Eugene. Friendly staff and the selection is fantastic. I highly recommend this place.
W........e
August 1, 2020
Budtender was great. Gave me some decent recommendations. First time I’ve been but I’ll be back
E........0
January 22, 2021
its always been my go to place
v........w
December 23, 2020
Great selection, great deals, great people.
S........t
September 28, 2020
👍Verry laid back chill place. Staffs 5 ⭐ The Banna Mac is mmmmmhhhmmmm Definitely comeing back
B........e
July 19, 2020
great shop in Eugene, helpful knowledgeable staff with a relaxed homey atmosphere and good product selection.
D........f
February 18, 2020
This place has the greatest staff! They helped me find the perfect lotion for my neck pain. Shop itself is warm and inviting. Highly recommend for older folks or anyone who needs extra help and attention! 5 stars!!!
m........d
May 31, 2019
I love going here. First of all, they have an amazing selection of various cannabis related products. Secondly, I love the house itself, it's way cute. Third, they let you recycle your containers (huge plus!). Finally, the staff is really friendly and extremely knowledgeable about all the products they offer. Some stuff is a little bit on the higher end, price wise, but if you hit up the days they have deals, you'll be paying less overall than at other dispensaries. Highly recommend. I shop here frequently. Oh yeah! They take credit/debit!
R........4
February 11, 2018
Green Health Associates is easy to get to and offers a great selection of products. I liked the setup and appreciated the privacy it offered. My budtender was awesome. She knew what she was talking about and chatted with me like a friend. The flower I purchased (grown by their own farm, Multi Top Farms) is fantastic (as is their strain selection). Highly recommend & I look forward to going back!
Dispensary response:
Thank you so much! We're really excited to hear that we provide the experience and quality that you're looking for in a dispensary. We've got more tasty strains on their way from Multi Top so we hope you come visit us again soon!
February 12, 2018
A........3
April 17, 2019
The budtenders take their time with each person and answer questions very well. The product is always fresh and good.
S........x
December 22, 2017
I recently moved from Vegas where Skywalker OG is pretty common and it happens to be one of my favorite strains. Well, after searching I finally stumbled upon Green Health Associates while on the hunt for it and what a win! I called before heading out to make sure it was still in stock and they not only confirmed it but were even willing to look up how much it was ,recreational, with their Friday daily out the door. Both guys I talked to were super nice and insanely helpful and kept reaffirming it was no trouble. I headed down to a very warm welcome, mentioned that I had just called, and was even more warmly welcomed. They talked to me the whole time and were extremely friendly and one of the most memorable experiences at a dispensary since I moved. Now for the flower....Rediculous! This is like super Skywalker OG. Classic beautiful diesel notes and wielding a 24.68% thc level. I am so impressed across the board. I have 10+ years of customer service experience and this was a top notch experience and I would highly recommend them to anyone.
Dispensary response:
Wow! We totally remember you dude and are glad that you had such a wonderful experience! Thanks a million for the fantastic and thorough review, we're glad that you felt the positive vibes we try to keep around here. We live and love what we do so it really tends to show and we never mind chatting up a customer who gives back the great positive attitude as well. While we don't have the Skywalker OG anymore, we hope to see you around for some other tasty bud. Stay classy friend, we look forward to a visit from ya!
February 6, 2018
P........o
March 7, 2019
Very helpful staff. Enjoyed my product and will definitely come back 😊
A........e
September 9, 2016
I've pretty much ever only bought one thing from Green Health in the couple of times I've been a customer at their store and that was their 4.20 pre-rolls, the price is great for what you're getting and the best part is that they are sure to have an ample supply of them all day long. The greeters have been friendly in my experience and the budtenders make sure you know exactly what it is you're getting. They're also one of the few dispensaries in the area that accept plastic as well as cash so that's a plus. That being said I felt a little lost in the building, after being greeted there are three directions possible and unless the greeter had pointed me where to go I wouldn't have had any idea, due to that it makes the place feel pretty big and empty. The budtender staring at me silently as I thought about my purchase was a little off-putting but that is probably just my social anxiety acting up. My only other real complaint is the prices on everything besides the pre-rolls. Most strains are on the spendy side and its not really reflected in their percentage content as far as I can tell. To sum up my visit I'd say it was plain, I got what I went to buy for a fair price but felt limited by the pricing of their other flowers. I'd say Green Health is kinda like a convience corner store; You know they have what you want, you know you're probably going to be paying a little more than you would be at some other stores but they're also nearby and take plastic so they're handy when you just wanna run to the store and go home really quick.
Dispensary response:
Thanks for your detailed review ActiveSmoke! We still carry our $4.20 joints and the strains change out fairly often. We take pride in our knowledge and hospitality, and appreciate your kind words about all of us here! We still accept debit & credit cards and are happy that this opens up a world of convenience for our clients and customers! While the space may seem large, we have two small "bud rooms" and always make sure that our guests know where they are going. One of the things we try to provide is a warm and intimate experience in our bud rooms. The last thing we want to do is make our guests feel rushed - sometimes that means standing quietly by and letting them look over our sample jars and products without chatting them up. We're sorry if that made you feel uncomfortable - feel free to spark up a conversation with any of our budtenders! We love to chat too - whether it's seeing how your day is going or listening to your needs and desires and figuring out together how cannabis may benefit your life. We have a wide variety of strains available, priced as low as $7/gram up to our top shelf which maxes out at $19/gram (and all our prices include tax, so no surprise when we ring you up!). We try to keep our prices comparable and competitive, but some strains from some growers just cost more. The numbers don't always influence the price - it can be a combination of things like strain yield, ease/difficulty of growing, and just good ol' ebb and flow of supply and demand in an open market. Regardless we do our best to keep a wide range of prices to keep everyone happy, and we also offer daily deals and bulk discounts to help our customers out. We're a small locally run and owned shop, so we can't compete with larger chains when it comes to other product's pricing unfortunately, but rest assured knowing that you're keeping your money within the local economy and helping local families when you shop with us. Hopefully this helps explain our shop and services a bit better. We've changed a lot within the past year since you first reviewed us and we believe we're getting better and better every day! If you haven't been in for a while we'd love to have you come back and see us again, see what's new and exciting around the shop!
November 5, 2017
M........0
April 16, 2018
This is one of the best Profesional shops in oregon. Always a pleasure to go into this establishment. Look forward to driving through the city, gives me a good reason to stop in
Dispensary response:
We love hearing this! We may not be right in the thick of things, but it makes it that much more special when our regulars come see us! Thanks for the awesome review!
October 7, 2018
r........s
May 11, 2019
The product offered is sub par And prices were really high compared to other places in town. This place seems sketchy
m........s
January 30, 2018
Great store. Even better staff. Decent buds. The layout is a little interesting but I like how its a much more private shopping experience like the old medical days
Dispensary response:
Thanks for the review! It's our goal to make it feel "cozy" and welcoming to all our clients and customers. Glad you get that vibe when you come to see us!
February 6, 2018
M........i
April 19, 2017
The Original Local Neighborhood house type dispensary of Eugene. The brightly colored home is eye catching; walking in to the shop; You have arrived to a friend's home. Staff is Top Rate, sweet understanding and knowledgeable. Not a huge selection; BUT they got what you need and discover something new. I love the personal feel of this shop; you don't feel rushed or pressured. Big Green Buds of HUGS.
Dispensary response:
Thanks a ton for your positive review! We're glad to serve you and that our "homey" welcoming feel is appreciated!
October 29, 2017
T........n
December 23, 2017
Great location off Hwy 99, hard to miss. Friendly staff with a helpful understanding of the products they have on sale. Decent selection and pricing
Dispensary response:
Glad the green doesn't blind you too much, hahah! We're stoked to hear that you've had great interactions with our knowledgeable and HIGHly skilled staff.
February 6, 2018
l........k
April 21, 2015
Ive been wanting to check this store out for a while now and finally have! I came in on 4/20 just shortly before closing. The house was quite cute inside, comfy seating and local arts, crafts and publications inside :) It was a busy day, but the folks they had on hand were nice and answered all of my questions. The 'regular' I was waiting with assured me that theyre not usually this busy and shes normally in and out real quick, so that was a plus! And, normally I think people dont appreciate a SMALL display room, but I do. I thought your purchasing room was perfect. I loved that everything was BAM! right in front of you. I suggest maybe a menu TV or something tho in the lobby because there was no way of me remembering all of the info the sweet bud-tending gal was giving me, but I tried one of the edibles , the pineapple chewy gummy thinggy after dinner and had a nice mellow night slept well and could have slept longer if given the time today :)
Dispensary response:
So glad you came in to check us out! We're a little tucked in here but once you find us, we're sure to always satisfy (: as far as the tv menu: under construction, will be back up this afternoon with brand new products!
April 22, 2015
J........w
December 12, 2016
Everyone here is fantastic and the store is so welcoming! They've always got something new in or a good deal that catches my eye. The quality is good, but the prices are a touch high on some strains. You can't beat the convenience of their card reader, though. The friendly employees are what makes this store one of my faves. :)
Dispensary response:
Thanks a ton for the kind words, and we're glad our great staff keeps your stoke meter on full!
October 29, 2017
O........r
August 4, 2015
Very nice experience for my first time. The staff were more than willing to show me their menu items, and focused on their strongest products to help me achieve real relief. Everyone was very easy to talk to and warm, and it was a nice feel in the medicine room. So far, I've tried the Thin Mint x Hashplant shatter (VERY effective at 85.5% THC), and the pre-rolls. Now, the pre-rolls are inexpensive, no doubt. But when I was talking with the female budtender about the pre-rolls, she said they were made with sugar leaf and small buds, and that they were rolled by her, "so you know they're the best." 😊 Well, one of the two pre-rolls I've smoked was limp, uneven, and needed to be re-rolled. In doing so, I learned they are in fact not made with sugar Lear, but of fan leaf. One of the pre-rolls had multiple fan leaf stems inside it. That said, the pre-rolls are STUPID CHEAP, and pack a bit of a punch for what they are, and you can't knock on a place that promotes an all-organic menu for the patient. I'll definitely be back so long as their current shatter providers keep delivering like this stuff does.
Dispensary response:
Thanks for the review ORCaregiver. We are always on the hunt for premium product and we know shatter is a big one! I'm sorry to hear about the limp roll and the fan leaf stems, although we have no access to fan leaves and the stems were probably left over from a poor trim job (it happens). I believe you're referring to the crows feet. I can assure you, we do roll our rolls with the shake/small buds, the end of a batch we had purchased. Hopefully your next roll will be better! Peace and light.
August 30, 2015
H........e
April 22, 2016
This place is under new ownership. They had their grand opening on 4/20/2016 under the new owners. They gave fabulous gift bags to the first 20 medical patients in the door at their grand opening. I was lucky enough to get one. I was surprised at the variety of cannabis related items in the bag. Everything from cannabis infused soap, topicals, and lip balm, medibles, to a grinder and papers, and of course a lighter. The current people that work there are friendly and knowledgeable. They treated me like an honored customer, and paid attention to my needs, and made several great suggestions. They had a good variety of I will return to this location when I am in that area of town, and in need of some good cannabis.
Dispensary response:
Thanks a ton for all the kind words JeremyBro30! We truly appreciate you taking the time to review us and hope you still stop by when you're on this side of town!
November 5, 2017