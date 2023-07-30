Thanks for your detailed review ActiveSmoke! We still carry our $4.20 joints and the strains change out fairly often. We take pride in our knowledge and hospitality, and appreciate your kind words about all of us here! We still accept debit & credit cards and are happy that this opens up a world of convenience for our clients and customers! While the space may seem large, we have two small "bud rooms" and always make sure that our guests know where they are going. One of the things we try to provide is a warm and intimate experience in our bud rooms. The last thing we want to do is make our guests feel rushed - sometimes that means standing quietly by and letting them look over our sample jars and products without chatting them up. We're sorry if that made you feel uncomfortable - feel free to spark up a conversation with any of our budtenders! We love to chat too - whether it's seeing how your day is going or listening to your needs and desires and figuring out together how cannabis may benefit your life. We have a wide variety of strains available, priced as low as $7/gram up to our top shelf which maxes out at $19/gram (and all our prices include tax, so no surprise when we ring you up!). We try to keep our prices comparable and competitive, but some strains from some growers just cost more. The numbers don't always influence the price - it can be a combination of things like strain yield, ease/difficulty of growing, and just good ol' ebb and flow of supply and demand in an open market. Regardless we do our best to keep a wide range of prices to keep everyone happy, and we also offer daily deals and bulk discounts to help our customers out. We're a small locally run and owned shop, so we can't compete with larger chains when it comes to other product's pricing unfortunately, but rest assured knowing that you're keeping your money within the local economy and helping local families when you shop with us. Hopefully this helps explain our shop and services a bit better. We've changed a lot within the past year since you first reviewed us and we believe we're getting better and better every day! If you haven't been in for a while we'd love to have you come back and see us again, see what's new and exciting around the shop!