You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Green Labs Provisions
Welcome to Green Labs! We are growers and purveyors of the finest cannabis flower and extracts in Michigan. Our featured brand is our Dutch Touch Genetics line. Dutch Touch features custom strains that we have been perfecting for years, using genetic lines from some of the most sought after pheno-hunters in the Cannabis world including our own in-house Dutch Experts. We are so glad you found us and we can't wait to show you what we have to offer!
Leafly member since 2022
dispensary Hours (Eastern Time)
Photos of Green Labs Provisions
Deals at Green Labs Provisions
Week of 420 Sales 4/18/22 - 4/21/22 - All Prices Are Tax Included Flower: Falcon 9 on sale for $25 an 8th or $125 an ounce Peanut Butter N’ Chocolate on sale for $25 an 8th or $125 an ounce Cherry Empire on sale for $25 an 8th or $125 an ounce CrunchBerries on sale for $25 an 8th or $125 an ounce Small Bud Ounces Starting at $100 an ounce All other flower strains are 25% off All 1g Prerolls are on sale for $7ea Vapes Drip Carts and Crude Boys Carts on sale for $20ea or 8/$110 Element Live Resin Carts on sale for $25ea or 6/$110 Select Cartridges on sale for $25ea or 5/$110 Rove Premium Cartridges on sale for $30ea or 5/$110 Edibles Cannashine 200mg Dark Chocolate on sale for $10ea Cannashine 200mg Gummies on sale 3/$35 (High Dose) Choice 100mg Microdosed Mints on sale for $5ea Sweet Spot 200mg Gummies on sale for $10ea or 5/$45 Midnight Roots 200mg Chocolate Bars on sale for $10ea TreeTown Gummies are 30% off Concentrates: All Green Labs 1g Concentrates on sale for $20ea All Green Labs Baller Jars (3.5g) on sale for $70ea All Green Labs Big Baller Jars (14g) on sale for $250ea All Green Labs 1g Live Hash Rosin on sale for $50ea All Green Labs 3.5g Live Hash Rosin on sale for $170 All Green Labs 14g Live Hash Rosin on sale for $625 Cannashine Concentrates are on sale for $20ea or 7/$110 CrudeBoys Blunt Salt Concentrates on sale for $25ea or 8/$110 Petro Concentrates on sale for $20ea Topicals & Tinctures: 25% off all Tinctures Dori Balm Topicals are on sale for $15ea