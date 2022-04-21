Green Labs Provisions
Week of 420 Sales 4/18/22 - 4/21/22 - All Prices Are Tax Included Flower: Falcon 9 on sale for $25 an 8th or $125 an ounce Peanut Butter N’ Chocolate on sale for $25 an 8th or $125 an ounce Cherry Empire on sale for $25 an 8th or $125 an ounce CrunchBerries on sale for $25 an 8th or $125 an ounce Small Bud Ounces Starting at $100 an ounce All other flower strains are 25% off All 1g Prerolls are on sale for $7ea Vapes Drip Carts and Crude Boys Carts on sale for $20ea or 8/$110 Element Live Resin Carts on sale for $25ea or 6/$110 Select Cartridges on sale for $25ea or 5/$110 Rove Premium Cartridges on sale for $30ea or 5/$110 Edibles Cannashine 200mg Dark Chocolate on sale for $10ea Cannashine 200mg Gummies on sale 3/$35 (High Dose) Choice 100mg Microdosed Mints on sale for $5ea Sweet Spot 200mg Gummies on sale for $10ea or 5/$45 Midnight Roots 200mg Chocolate Bars on sale for $10ea TreeTown Gummies are 30% off Concentrates: All Green Labs 1g Concentrates on sale for $20ea All Green Labs Baller Jars (3.5g) on sale for $70ea All Green Labs Big Baller Jars (14g) on sale for $250ea All Green Labs 1g Live Hash Rosin on sale for $50ea All Green Labs 3.5g Live Hash Rosin on sale for $170 All Green Labs 14g Live Hash Rosin on sale for $625 Cannashine Concentrates are on sale for $20ea or 7/$110 CrudeBoys Blunt Salt Concentrates on sale for $25ea or 8/$110 Petro Concentrates on sale for $20ea Topicals & Tinctures: 25% off all Tinctures Dori Balm Topicals are on sale for $15ea
