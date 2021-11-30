Hello Green Light Family! A quick note on our updated precaution measures: Plastic partitions have been placed around/above all countertops, as well as guided tape lines on our floor, ensuring that patients may maintain safe social distancing at all times. Hand sanitizer is also located in several areas of the shop for your convenience. We are, of course, still accepting call-in orders for those of you who would like to continue to utilize curbside service. Whatever your preference may be, we are still 100% committed to getting your meds to you safely! Stop in and see us today! Best wishes of health & happiness to everyone.