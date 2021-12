Bought a grinder from here with a metal piece on the top that goes in circles, only to have it break 3 days later. Went back into the store, told the lady behind the counter that it had broken and basically your grinders are shit, to which she just said "oh, that sucks" Like really? That's all you gotta say about me buying something from your store and then it breaking on me?!? Not to mention, the laude suggested the grinder to begin with!! Wouldn't suggest this place due to staff, products and lack of care.