Jeffersonkc on July 3, 2019

First and foremost the flower was very nice quality. Dense properly cured and flushed. I got Starkiller and Louie XIII. Both had a ton of flavor and smell that lasted throughout the bowl. The product spoke for itself so my bud tender didnt really have to put in much work. I dont remember our interaction all that much so it must have been pleasant. This shop is one of the good ones. JeffersonKc