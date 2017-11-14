XxSkyjuicexX
$60 eighths makes me wanna head butt someone. This is not a corner in Baltimore city in 1999. Greedy mofos and hardly a deal. Ever. The inside is nice but that’s where the niceties stop.
Thank you for reaching out to the Green Point team, we appreciate the feedback. We always attempt to have a variety of different strains available for our patients, including strains that are not as expensive as others. We are currently running a special on CBF for $20 an 1/8. Thanks again for reaching out and I hope you have a great day.