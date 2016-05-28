thechad2423 on May 13, 2019

I love this place. I have been a Med card patient here for a few years. After paying outrageous prices in Ft Collins I knew there was something better. Green Tree is it. If you have a card there is no excuse for shopping somewhere else. I have been to 3 locations and every single staff member has been amazing. They are knowledgeable, friendly, and always treat me with respect. The weekly deals are fantastic and are available on rec side too. Pick any location, go there, be happy.