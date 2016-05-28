synapseboy
4.5
10 reviews
Very nice 👍 great
I love this place. I have been a Med card patient here for a few years. After paying outrageous prices in Ft Collins I knew there was something better. Green Tree is it. If you have a card there is no excuse for shopping somewhere else. I have been to 3 locations and every single staff member has been amazing. They are knowledgeable, friendly, and always treat me with respect. The weekly deals are fantastic and are available on rec side too. Pick any location, go there, be happy.
My go to! Great good bud, great friendly service, great little establishment! So glad they are Rec now!
This is a local dispense to me. I like going here because the people are helpful thank find the best of what I'm looking for also they are friendly and made my first trip the the dispo a good one to remember
love it honestly the best flower in Northern Colorado
Best dispo in the area by far!
The worst dispensary in northern Colorado. Rude staff, was treated with extreme disrespect after being a loyal customer for over two years.
We are so sorry that you had a bad experience and felt disrespected. If we served you for a long time and were a loyal customer you know we always strive to give the best customer service possible. We would love it if you gave us another try and we sincerely apologize for your last experience here.
Everyone in here is super friendly and knowledgeable about their stuff. Whenever I come in they are always happy to recommend certain buds for whatever symptom I may be feeling. The store also has a very home-like feel to it and I never feel overwhelmed like I have with other places. I highly recommend this store for great member prices too!!
super friendly and helpful every time I go in!
Friendly, knowledgeable people & good deals available