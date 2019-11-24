Follow
GreenGate - Chicago
(773) 516-4007
201 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 43
Show All 13
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$200
Deals
Daily Menu
Valid 11/24/2019
Sign up to receive our daily menu at sayhi@greengatechicago.com
Daily Menu
Valid 11/24/2019
Sign up to receive our daily menu at sayhi@greengatechicago.com
All Products
Green Crack
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Cheese & Chong
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Strawberry Banana Shake
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$100½ oz
In-store only
Kiwi Skunk Shake
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$100½ oz
In-store only
Bubble Gum Shake
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$100½ oz
In-store only
Sour Kush
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Kush
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
4 Kings
from Revolution Enterprises
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Gorilla Punch
from Revolution Enterprises
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Orange Herijuana
from GTI
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Lavender Jones
from GTI
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lavender Jones
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
G Wagon
from verano
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Star Destroyer
from Bedford Grow
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Rocekt Fuel
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Rocket Fuel
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Face Off OG
from Grassroots Cannabis
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Face Off OG
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Rainbow Chip
from Revolution Enterprises
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Spectrum #12
from Revolution Enterprises
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Bear Dance
from Revolution Enterprises
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Bear Dance
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Pineapple Express
from Cresco Labs
19.74%
THC
0.83%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
G6
from GOLDLEAF
27.38%
THC
0%
CBD
Jet Fuel
Strain
$603.5 G
In-store only
Durban Poison
from GTI
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Mag Landrace
from GOLDLEAF
29.97%
THC
1.39%
CBD
Mag Landrace
Strain
$603.5 G
In-store only
Critical Cure
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
CBD Critical Cure
Strain
$90¼ oz
In-store only
White Harmony 1:1
from GOLDLEAF
10.33%
THC
12.12%
CBD
$603.5 G
In-store only
Alien Rock Candy Moroccan Melt
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
AJ Sour Diesel Budder
from Ataraxia
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Ghost Train Haze Wax
from Ataraxia
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Ghost Train Haze
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
G6 Live Sugar
from Ataraxia
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
Alien Rock Candy Sugar
from Aeriz
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Alien Rock Candy
Strain
$551 g
In-store only
Banalien Kush Budder
from Revolution Enterprises
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Gorilla Punch Budder
from Revolution Enterprises
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Cronuts #4 Pull & Snap
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cronuts
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
London Bridge Sugar
from Cresco Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Mag Landrace Shatter
from Ataraxia
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mag Landrace
Strain
$551 g
In-store only
Gelato Shatter
from Ataraxia
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Pink Lemonade Full Spectrum Hash Oil
from Aeriz
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Pink Kush Sauce Cartridge
from Aeriz
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Pink Kush
Strain
$60½ g
In-store only
Jenny Kush Cartridge
from Aeriz
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Jenny Kush
Strain
$55½ g
In-store only
Original Glue Cartridge
from Aeriz
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$55½ g
In-store only
Pink Lemonade Diamonds & Sauce
from Aeriz
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Pink Lemonade
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
Jack Herer Diamonds & Sauce
from Aeriz
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
123456