altclit4444 on July 29, 2019

I recently switched dispensaries and I am SO GLAD I did. Not only does GreenGate have an amazing amount of quality selections, but they also have relatively cheaper pricing. If you are considering a dispensary in the far north side, I could not recommend this one more. It took me a minute to get switched over, but the friendly and informed GreenGate staff helped the entire time. When I finally got through the dispensary switch process, I was SO THRILLED to be able to go in. My only qualm is that the guy who was helping me with my order seemed annoyed/judgmental of me. He also forgot to include a few items so I had to go back to get them (and he was weird about that too). That being said, I found the rest of the staff extremely pleasant and I hope I will get someone else (or that guy will be nicer) next time I go in! I definitely found "my" dispensary. GreenGate is awesome.