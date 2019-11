Rojersm on September 30, 2018

I will admit they do have friendly staff and very cheap prices on bud. However, the bud itself was very harsh and tasted as if they had not flushed it well at all. Further investigation led me to find out that their product is grown in a commercial setting. Hydroponically grown as well. If you are just looking for cheap bud then head here. If you are looking for quality bud I would recommend going elsewhere.