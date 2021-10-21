Shop by category
Hana - Phoenix (Med/Rec)
*Now Dispensing for Adult Use (21 years and older) Hana Meds is a private and friendly Arizona State Licensed Medical Marijuana Dispensary. We are located at 3411 E. Corona Ave. Phoenix, AZ 85040. We are committed to providing our patients with a wide variety of medical marijuana products, the best customer service, and a great selection of educational material. *We grow proprietary strains as well as the best classics in our own multi-million dollar cultivation centers. *We DO NOT accept -out of state recommendations. All of our flower is tested by On Point Labs in Snowflake, AZ.
New Customer (Med & Rec) receive a buy one get one free offer of their choice on the following: -Revival brand edible OR -Willie's Reserve Pre Roll Pk OR -BOGO up to 1/4 of any flower with our HOUSE FLOWER!
