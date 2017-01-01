Follow
Happy Leaf
(971) 800-0420
Happy Hour Daily Specials!!!!
Valid 1/1/2017
Receive $5 off per eighth of flower and 10% off all Concentrates and Cartridges!!! 9am-11am and 3:30pm-10pm DAILY
Early Bird/Happy Hour specials do not apply to $5/gram strains. Same item discounts do not stack.
Veterans Discount
15% off purchase!
Must have proof such as, "veteran," on license. Same item discounts do not stack.
Munchie Monday
Receive 10% off all EDIBLES!
Same item discounts do not stack.
Turnt Up Tuesdays
Sativa Flower, Concentrates, and Edibles get 10% off all day!
Same item discounts do not stack.
Wacky Wednesday
Take $2 off our regularly priced $12 and $15 grams of flower and/or 20% off all accessories such as T-shirts, grinders, and vape batteries!
Select items excluded such as Happy Leaf lighters. Same item discounts do not stack.
Inda-couch Thursdays
Indica Flower, Concentrates, and Edibles get 10% off all day!
Same item discounts do not stack.
Feel Good Friday
Select Ounces on the $8 gram tier will be discounted to $100!
Same item discounts do not stack.
Shatterday Saturday
All concentrate, vape cartridges, and prerolls will be 10% off all day!
Same item discounts do not stack.
CBD Sunday
All CBD enriched products will receive 10% off
Same item discounts do not stack.