Great up to date quality and quantity and excellent customer service, I found my new favorite store!
Glad you enjoyed your visit to Happy Leaf, we are glad you stopped in to give us a shot and hope to see you back around soon!
4.8
10 reviews
Great service. Great quality.
Thank you BobTony for taking the time to leave us a review! Glad we were able to take care of what you need and the staff was welcoming! Hope to see you back around.
Friendly and knowledgeable staff.
Thank you Reneelee for your review! Glad to hear the staff made you feel welcome and were able to answer any questions you may of had. Hope to see you back around.
Absolutely fantastic staff. I always enjoy my interactions here and love their selection of products. Always have my favorite growers and strains. Quickly becoming one of the best dispensarys in town.
Thank you Graffhead! We strive to have a store we all would be proud of. Please let us know if there is anything ever specific you are looking for and hope to see you back around soon!
This store is easy to get to, good location. ATM on site. Low ATM fee only $2. Nice welcoming staff, clean and bright environment. Great shatter and concentrate selection. I used to love coming here and getting NW kind deals and I still do. I'd buy 5 shatters at a time and show them off like a hand of poker. Thank you happy leaf for being around.
Thank you Rayban Lover for taking the time to write this review. NW Kind will be coming back shortly, dont worry! We have lots more in the works as well, hope to see you back around soon.
The best consistent selection of quality flower and concentrate in town. I appreciate that they don't do a bunch of gimmicks that other shops do to try and have you buy their low-quality products, all of Happy Leaf's products are the best available and always at a great price. They have always had super cool and informed people behind the counter. I usually don't leave reviews, but because of the service I have always received and their support for the Veteran community, I took the time to do this.
Thank you gghunt! We love and support the veteran community around here, thank you for your service! Hope to see you back around and remember that veteran discount is always in effect.
Very knowledgeable staff (shout out to Omar) for providing outstanding customer service and making spot on recommendations! I appreciate their different discount days and that they try to "stack" them so we get the most for our money! Keep up the good work! :)
Thank you for your review! Glad Omar was able to take care of you and get all your needs taken care of! Hope to see you back around soon.
I love going to Happy Leaf! They have the best deals in my neighborhood, the taxes are included in the price and the people who work there are happy and knowledgeable and willing to take the time to explain things to my senior brain.
And we love having you here! Thank you for your amazing review, we try to be competitive and don't like secrets at the register. Let us know however we could help you!
I like everything about this website because it's orderly and easy to understand. The products are quite affordable.
Glad the menu was easy to understand, it really is a concern of ours! Appreciate you leaving your review and hope to see you back around!
it's to good
Glad you feel that way! We are going to continue to bring the best Oregon has to offer and hope to see you back around soon.