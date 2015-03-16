gghunt on January 15, 2019

The best consistent selection of quality flower and concentrate in town. I appreciate that they don't do a bunch of gimmicks that other shops do to try and have you buy their low-quality products, all of Happy Leaf's products are the best available and always at a great price. They have always had super cool and informed people behind the counter. I usually don't leave reviews, but because of the service I have always received and their support for the Veteran community, I took the time to do this.